Call of Duty: Warzone - How to fix Fatal Error Unknown function issue

In Call of Duty: Warzone, COD's entry into the ever-growing Battle Royale arena, some players are experiencing an error. The fatal error unknown feature in Warzone has caused players to see the whole game crash and not play.

Idk what is going on but everytime I load into a game of Warzone I get "Unknown Function Fatal Error". Is anyone else having this issue? — NoFaTe (@NoFaTeYT) June 3, 2021

Reddit has seen many posts about this error, with players saying that they can’t access the game. This can be frustrating for players, but fortunately, there is a fix.

I’ve now had a fatal error of whenever launching warzone. Literally sick and tired of how badly optimized this game is @ATVIAssist — Khizer (@FanaticExpress) June 4, 2021

How to fix Fatal Error Unknown function in Warzone

Many players have tried all kinds of methods, from signing out and back in, playing in safe mode, uninstalling and reinstalling, and many other things. But nothing seems to have worked so far.

Error in COD.

YouTube channel TECH SITES may have a fix for Warzone players. There are a few different things players can try to fix this error.

The first method goes like this: Open battle.net. Select Call of Duty: Warzone. Click on "options" and then "Game Settings." Check the "Additional command-line arguments" box. Type "-D3D11" in the box. Click "Done." Start Warzone.

Warzone.

The second method looks like this: Open up "My Computer" or whichever version of that. Open "Documents." Open "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." Find and delete the "Players" folder. Open battle.net. Start Warzone.

The third method looks like this: Open battle.net and click on "Call of Duty: Warzone." Select "options" and click "Show in Explorer." Open the folder for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." Delete all files in this folder except for "data" or related folders. Open "Options" in battle.net. Start "Scan and Repair." Once that is done, start Warzone.

Warzone.

The final method is this: Open your PC’s ‘"Control Panel." Search for "System" and press the Enter key. Open that up. Go to "Advanced Options." Find the "Advanced" tab. Find the "Performance" section and open up "Settings." Go to the "Advanced" tab and click "Change" under the "Virtual Memory" section. Uncheck "Automatically manage paging file size for all drivers." Select "No paging file" below it. Press "Set" and confirm. Close out and restart the PC. Start Warzone.

