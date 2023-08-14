In a post on X, Elon Musk appears to have accepted the challenge to fight Mark Zuckerberg. This comes a day after the Meta CEO called Elon out for "not being serious" and putting off accepting a date despite Dana White helping them organize a charity event. An impending bout between the two billionaire CEOs has been brewing for quite some time, and Mark's post on Threads yesterday dismayed quite a few fans as they thought the fight was being called off.

Elon Musk, however, has reignited the buzz after seemingly being called out by Mark Zuckerberg and tagged his competitor's X handle '@finkd' and made a knock-knock joke today which culminated in him seemingly accepting the challenge:

"Knock, knock … challenge accepted … open the door."

In a subsequent post, the Tesla CEO also made a pun about tea bags, writing:

"Thought you might want some tea, so I brought the bags."

The Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg fight is still on

The two tech juggernauts have been beefing on social media ever since Meta announced a Twitter rival called Threads. With the two billionaires bantering on their respective social media platforms, it appears the novel idea about duking it out in a ring came about with both parties seemingly agreeing to it.

Fans of Mark Zuckerberg will know he has been training in martial arts for some time, and recently a picture surfaced of the Meta CEO training with popular UFC legends Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. Elon Musk hasn't been idle either and found a lot of admiration after posting a picture of "practicing" with his son.

That said, there was a lot of drama yesterday after Mark called out Elon in a post on Threads, saying the owner of X was not being serious and appeared annoyed with his pushing the dates by giving excuses such as a recent medical problem that might need surgery.

However, Mark Zuckerberg did mention that while he was moving on, he was up for the fight if Elon Musk ever got serious, and it appears fans might get the fight they wanted after all.

In a post on X from a couple of days ago, Elon Musk tweeted out that the fight will not be hosted by the UFC despite Dana White's offers and that fans can tune in to watch it on his platform or Meta websites. All proceeds are to go to charity as per the billionaire's post. The date is yet to be announced.