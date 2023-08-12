"Can see you doing exactly like that to Zuckerberg" - Elon Musk 'practising' MMA with son wins approval of former UFC heavyweight champ

Elon Musk is among the wealthiest men in the world today and has carved a name for himself in contemporary pop culture. Over the past few weeks, there have been strong rumblings of the Tesla CEO going up against Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an MMA fight.

While many believe Zuckerberg's extensive jiu-jitsu and MMA training will give him the edge, it seems former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos is backing Musk to beat the Meta Platforms founder.

After Elon Musk recently shared an image of him lifting his son up in the air during their playtime. The Tesla CEO tweeted the picture and captioned it:

"Practicing martial arts with my sparring partner."

Screenshot from @elonmusk on Twitter

Dos Santos reacted to the post while sharing an interesting prediction for Musk's fight against Zuckerberg. Responding to the post, Junior Dos Santos stated that he sees Musk handling Zuckerberg with similar ease. He commented:

" I can see you doing exactly like that to Zuckerberg. But not as kind and loving as that, of course."

Screenshots from @junior_cigano on Twitter

Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly turns down offer to train Tesla CEO

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants no part in the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg MMA fight spectacle. 'The Eagle' is undoubtedly among the most well-known mixed martial artists in the world and is widely considered the greatest lightweight champion in UFC history.

In anticipation of a potential fight, Musk, and Zuckerberg have been seen training with world-class MMA fighters like Georges St-Pierre, Israel Adesanya, and Alexander Volkanovski. Moreover, it's no secret that the Meta Platforms CEO has extensively trained in jiu-jitsu and has won several tournaments.

Given his incredible accolades in the sport, it's unsurprising that Musk wants Nurmagomedov to help him train for a fight against Zuckerberg. However, the Dagestani grappling maestro is least interested in the whole shindig.

According to reports, Khabib Nurmagomedov recently turned down the Tesla CEO's offer for undisclosed reasons. A report by the Russian news agency TASS, cited an unknown source close to 'The Eagle' and stated:

"Elon Musk wanted Khabib Nurmagomedov to help him prepare for the fight against Zuckerberg. However, Khabib declined this proposal, and we do not know the reasons [for his refusal]."