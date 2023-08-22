Chess.com is set to launch the Chess Clash event featuring Clash of Clans and Clash Royale

Chess.com has revealed its upcoming 'Chess Clash' event, a breakthrough collaboration of two famous strategy gaming realms. Renowned chess players will compete against stars from the popular games Clash of Clans and Clash Royale in this one-of-a-kind crossover event. This event, scheduled for the first week of September, promises to be a dramatic spectacle that will draw supporters from both groups.

Mark your calendars, strategy fans! The 'Chess Clash' event promises an extraordinary meeting of minds from the chess and Clash universes. Notable figures from both worlds will gather to demonstrate their strategic prowess and engage in conflicts that cross traditional lines. The enigmatic Rey Enigma, WFM Anna Cramling, BlitzStream's NM Kevin Bordi, FM Luis Siles, SonicFox, and Wirtual will join forces with renowned chess streamers IM Levy Rozman and WFM Alexandra Botez.

Clash With Ash, Domingo, IamCristinini, OJ, Sapnap, SirTagCR, Xokas, and xRhat from the Clash universe will adorn the virtual battlefield. The event promises a star-studded lineup with a fierce confrontation of strategic views.

Prize pool of the Chess Clash Event

The stakes for the 'Chess Clash' event are astronomical. The participants will compete for a charity prize pool of up to $50,000, expanding as players collect stars throughout the event.

Aside from the monetary prize, players will compete for the coveted title and bragging rights within the chess and Clash communities. Members of the winning team will be immortalized in a bot on Chess.com for the entire month of September, cementing their place in the event's history.

The launch date of the Chess Clash Event

The stage has been set, and the anticipation is great. The 'Chess Clash' event will take place on September 7, bringing together chess legends and Clash universe stars in a dazzling demonstration of strategic prowess. The announcement for this unprecedented event came during the thrilling live finals of PogChamps 5, in which streamer CDawgVA triumphed.

Where to watch this Chess Clash Event

Each competitor will live stream their matches on their separate Twitch and YouTube channels, allowing spectators to watch their favorite competitors in real time. The event will be covered extensively on Chess.com and Supercell's platforms, offering fans an immersive viewing experience.