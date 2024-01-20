Chinese PUBG Mobile star 33Svan leaves 4AM after 4 years and joins All Gamers along with ChengC and Eagle 

Popular PUBG Mobile athlete Zhong "33Svan" Hongsen has parted ways with 4 Angry Men (4AM) after playing for them for almost five years. The veteran player has been acquired by All Gamers (AG) ahead of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2024, a major franchise event in China. He is one of the oldest athletes in the scene, as he has been contesting since mid-2018.

All Gamers acquired 33Svan for a transfer fee of $617K. The base price for his bid was $560K. The organization also signed former LGD player ChengC for a huge transfer price of $1.23 million. He was the most expensive player of the transfer period. Apart from these two, the team signed Eagle from Team PAI for $278K.

All Gamers spent big money to sign three popular athletes this year. The organization has not lifted any major title since they won the PEL 2020 Season 1. Now, their main objective will be to clinch the PEL 2024 Spring title.

33Svan's esports journey with 4AM

33Svan made his PUBG Mobile esports debut in 2018 and joined EDward Gaming. However, he came into the limelight after joining 4AM in February 2019. He, along with his teammates Suk and Hasaki, caught everyone’s attention during the PEL 2019. This was when they won their first major trophy.

33Svan attracted worldwide recognition in the Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019, an International event in China. He was named the best individual player in the tournament. However, his team secured the second spot in the standings. XQF, led by Jimmy, were the winners.

The Chinese player and his teammates continued to deliver commendable performances in 2020. They secured the second and third positions in the PEL 2020 Season 1 and Season 2, respectively.

4AM finally lifted the trophy in the PEL 2020 Season 3. They then finished third in the PEC and second in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020.

4Angry Men struggled in the 2021 season as they failed to secure a podium in any events. The organization secured the second spot in the PEL 2022 Spring and won the PEL PMGC Qualifier 2022. The team had average performances in the PMGC 2022, as they ranked eighth. They were unable to improve their results in 2023.

PUBG Mobile star aims to regain his status under All Gamers

After joining a new team, 33Svan will be hoping to return to his ideal form and meet fans' expectations. All Gamers are looking good on paper, as they have three veteran players in their lineup.

The PUBG Mobile star has a lot of fans outside of China and will be aiming to make it to international events this year. Tencent will conduct three global PUBGM competitions in 2024.