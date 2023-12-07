PUBG Mobile Esports 2024: Major changes, new global tournament, regional PMSL, and more

Tencent has introduced some significant changes to the PUBG Mobile Esports 2024 season. In a recent press release, the company mentioned some new structures and tournaments for the upcoming year. Their ongoing prestigious Global Championship of 2023 will wrap up on December 10. The announcement was made ahead of its Grand Finale, which will be hosted in Turkey.

To add a layer of excitement, Tencent unveiled a brand new international event named the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO), the inaugural edition of which is scheduled to be held in Brazil in the first half of 2024. The publisher has already disclosed that the regional PMPL tournament will be replaced by PMSL next year.

PUBG Mobile Esports 2024 major changes and new tournaments

Here are the major announcements for the upcoming year;

1) Three international events

In 2024, Tencent will host three global tournaments featuring the top clubs from around the globe. Their two prestigious contests, the World Invitational (PMWI) and the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC), will be organized next as usual.

Additionally, the newly announced PMGO will be conducted in March and April 2024 in Brazil. This tournament will boast several teams from the PMSL regional qualifiers and the partnership organizations. They will contest for a total prize pool of $500,000.

The World Invitational will be organized in mid-2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, like the previous two years. The fifth edition of the PMGC will be hosted toward the end of the year.

2) PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL)

In 2024, the PMPL will not be hosted in any country. Instead, the Super League will be conducted in four regions: SEA, EMEA, the Americas, and Central & South Asia.

The PMSL was introduced in South East Asia (SEA) this year and saw editions: Spring and Fall. Tencent will conduct its three editions in 2024, while the other three regions will see two editions of it next year. All these competitions will be played on LAN.

3) Regional Qualifiers and PMCO

Apart from the abovementioned major events, Tencent will hold the PMSL regional qualifiers in 2024. The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) and some small tournaments will also be organized in many countries.

With this new structure, the battle royale title will aim to grow its network across the world in 2024. The company will also announce its plans for next year during the Grand Finals of the PMGC 2023.