“Chrisean crying really speaks volumes” - Fans react as Chrisean Rock bursts into tears after Kai Cenat reads her book during jail livestream

American rapper and television personality Chrisean Rock became emotional when she visited the popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat (7.7 million followers) during his 7-day jail-themed live stream. Chrisean, known for her divisive reputation in the online community, was visibly moved to tears upon hearing Kai read a religious text.

The streamer presented her with a gospel passage from the book "God Loves Chrisean" to read. Later, when the streamer resumed reciting the text, she couldn't help but be moved to tears by the words. This moment took place in Kai Cenat's stream earlier today (October 31). Here's the moment:

Naturally, this evoked a variety of comments from fans, with many expressing that it might have been the first instance where Chrisean felt genuinely appreciated and loved by a community of people. One user wrote:

"Chrisean crying really speaks volumes… maybe that’s the first time somebody read her a story… maybe all this crazy acting is just her wanting to be heard, felt and loved."

"Must have been really touching" - Fans react to Chrisean Rock crying after Kai Cenat reads her a book

Chrisean Rock has been making headlines recently, primarily because of her connection with her former partner, Blueface, who is also an American rapper. Furthermore, she became a mother recently and disclosed that her ex-partner has been in contact with her despite being engaged to Jaidyn Alexis.

Nonetheless, participating in Kai Cenat's seven-day jail-themed livestream will likely serve as a much-needed respite for her, as one of the rules entails no contact with the outside world.

In fact, her entry into the jail-themed livestream was met with a warm reception from most of the participants, including Kai himself. He read her a religious story that was dedicated to her, and when she was visibly moved to tears, he offered his comforting support.

(Timestamp: 00:26:18)

The post garnered attention from several X accounts, and here are some notable comments on the platform:

Kai's seven-day jail-themed livestream commenced at 6 PM EST on October 27, 2023, and is scheduled to conclude on November 3, 2023. Aside from Chrisean, there are some other popular names involved as well, such as Drew "Druski" (comedian and actor) and NLE Choppa (American rapper).