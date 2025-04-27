Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sells 1 million copies within 3 days of launch

Sandfall Interactive has announced that its latest RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, sold one million copies globally across all platforms. The game was released this month on April 24, 2025, and hit the target within three days. This is quite a surprise, given that Expedition 33 is also available in the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Expedition 33 has also become one of the highest-rated games across multiple platforms, with the game hosting over 90k players on the Steam marketplace alone. The developers thanked the expeditioners for taking part in the journey with the official message on X.
"Thank you for believing in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33."
Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has sold over one million copies worldwide across multiple platforms as of April 27, 2025. The game has also been a critical hit, garnering praise from players and critics alike, becoming one of the highest-rated video games on Metacritic.
Sandfall Interactive has confirmed that this is only the sales number, and it does not include the Xbox Game Pass players.
"This number includes units shipped to retailers, and does not encompass our awesome GamePass players. Thank you all."
Given that this project is Sandffall Interactive's debut title, this is certainly surprising how well the game resonated with the players, proving that you need passion for video games to be successful.
Expedition 33's highest player count is currently sitting at 98591, and it might eventually cross 100k players soon. As of the time of writing this article, there are around 76k players on the Steam charts.
Sandfall Interactive's success with its latest RPG is well deserved, and hopefully, we will get more creative masterpieces from the studio in the near future. You can check out our Expedition 33 review to learn more about what we think about the game.
