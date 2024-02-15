Clash Royale League 2024: Golden Tickets, Monthly Qualifiers, and more

The Clash Royale League 2024 is on its way. While Supercell is yet to release crucial details like its schedule, prize pool, and more, a brief preview of the tournament was recently offered by Royale API. The CRL 2024 will begin in April 2024, as per the official Clash Royale Esports. In it, the top 1,000 players from the Path of Legends will face each other in Monthly Qualifiers.

This article will provide you with all the details known so far about the Clash Royale League 2024.

Golden Tickets in Clash Royale League 2024

Golden Tickets distribution in Clash Royale League 2024 (Image via Supercell)

The Clash Royale League 2024 will bring eight Golden Tickets. Five will be part of the Monthly Qualifiers, one in the Clash Royale League Points leaderboard, one in a third-party leaderboard, and one in China’s local competition.

However, the amount of Golden Ticket available has been reduced to half of what it was in 2023 since the qualification slots also got reduced this time. Supercell hopes having fewer slots will make the competition more intense and unforgiving.

The Monthly Qualifiers will continue in Clash Royale League 2024

Expand Tweet

Following the success of the Monthly Qualifiers in 2021 and 2023, Supercell has promised to continue these competitions in Clash Royale League 2024.

1,000 Path of Legends players will start competing against each other from April 2024. The Monthly Qualifiers will continue until August 2024, and the top players from each of these competitions will earn a Golden Ticket. The best athletes in these monthly competitions will also be awarded prize money and CRL competitive points.

The Monthly Qualifiers this season will be two months shorter compared to last season’s seven-month-long qualifications. You can participate in these events from the Tournament tab powered by Athlos. Only the top eight players from every month will reach the Monthly Finals.

Do note that only the top 1,000 players from the Path of Legends season will enter these Monthly Qualifier games. Also, you will need at least one maxed deck and eight evolutions (two for each of four Duel decks) to compete in the Path of Legends Season.

What are Competitive Points in Clash Royale League 2024?

Competitive Points can help you get a Golden Ticket. As mentioned earlier, there is a Golden Ticket for CRL Leaderboards that you can grab by earning more of these points. If you miss the first place, you will earn CRL Competitive Points that will sum up in a leaderboard. The player who becomes first by the end of August (the end of Monthly Qualifiers) will get the sixth Golden Ticket.

Are there any other ways to reach the Clash Royale League World Finals?

There are two more Golden Tickets you can grab to secure your place in the World Finals. The local champion of the Chinese tournament will grab one Golden Ticket to enter the World Finals of CRL 2024.

On the other hand, the final Golden Ticket will be sent out to the top player of the third-party leaderboard. This is the latest inclusion this year, where Supercell has decided to save one spot for the community.

Multiple tournament platforms get access to Clash Royale’s Matchmaking API. Therefore, it gets easier to create battles between players without sharing the links with clans or friends. Participate in the third-party tournaments, and you can enter the World Finals with the Golden Ticket for finishing first in the leaderboard.

World Finals of Clash Royale League

After all the qualifying games end, the Arena will prepare to host the eight finalists in the showdown. This will take place in an in-person event later this year to crown the top gun of Clash Royale in 2024.

The Clash Royale League 2024 was announced by Supercell through an official X post on February 15, 2024. You can find out more about its rulebook, schedule, and more by following the in-game Esports Tab and the Clash Royale Esports account on social media platforms.

Other game-related articles

Tips to earn more cards in Clash Royale || Best decks for Chess Royale