Clash Royale: 5 best decks in Chess Royale

Clash Royale transports you to the exhilarating world of Chess Royale, where strategy meets excitement on a chessboard-inspired battlefield. This one-of-a-kind event brings you five strong decks, each expertly constructed to dominate the arena. These decks use a powerful combination of spells and troops to give both defense and deadly strikes.

In this exhilarating blend of Chess and Clash Royale, prepare to command your forces, unleash tremendous assaults, and outmaneuver opponents.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top decks in Chess Royale challenge in Clash Royale

1) Miner and Bandit combo

Miner and Bandit combo in Chess Royale (Image via deckshop.pro/Sportskeeda)

The Miner and Bandit combo deck in Clash Royale depends on swift and adaptable attackers to exert pressure on your opponent. The Bandit and Miner can sneak behind enemy lines and target important troops and structures. Air and ground support is provided by Electro Wizard, Mega Minion, and Baby Dragon.

Use Fireball and Mirror for both defense and offensive, utilizing surprise Mirror Fireballs or removing opposing defenses to back your pushes. Swarm control and attacking potential are enhanced by the Goblin Gang. Here is the full deck:

Fireball

Mirror

Electro Wizard

Mega Minion

Baby Dragon

Bandit

Miner

Goblin Gang

2) Princely Onslaught

Princely Onslaught in Chess Royale (Image via deckshop.pro/Sportskeeda)

Princely Onslaught maintains the powerful Prince duet while introducing explosive components in Chess Royale. Splash damage and swarm control are provided by the Dark Prince and Electro Spirits. Lumberjack and Mini P.E.K.K.A. increase the potential for single-target harm. You can destabilize your opponent's defenses, surprise them with double Prince charges, and finish off vulnerable towers with Fireball and Mirror.

The Goblin Barrel adds an element of surprise, requiring your opponent to defend against both air and ground attacks. Here is the full deck:

Fireball

Mirror

Dark Prince

Prince

Lumberjack

Mini P.E.K.K.A.

Electro Spirits

Goblin Barrel

3) Sparky Havoc

Sparky Havoc in Chess Royale (Image via deckshop.pro/Sportskeeda)

Sparky Havoc keeps Sparky's deadly power while ramping up the offensive in Clash Royale. The Giant serves as a powerful tank, with help from the flexible Electro Wizard, Mini P.E.K.K.A., and Minions. Fireball and Mirror are essential for safeguarding Sparky as well as destroying rook, bishop, and knight.

Electro Spirits deliver extra damage, making it tough for your opponent to counter your advances. Here is the full deck:

Fireball

Mirror

Sparky

Electro Wizard

Giant

Mini P.E.K.K.A.

Electro Spirits

Minions

4) Aerial Onslaught

Aerial Onslaught in Chess Royale (Image via deckshop.pro/Sportskeeda)

The goal of Aerial Onslaught is to overwhelm your opponent with a relentless air assault. The Lava Hound acts as a tank, while the Balloon, Baby Dragon, Mega Minion, Minions, and Bats form an unbeatable flying force. Fireball and Mirror are used to clear the way for your air forces and counter-enemy defense buildings.

You can use this deck in Clash Royale to make tremendous aerial pushes that are difficult to counter. Here is the full deck:

Fireball

Mirror

Balloon

Lava Hound

Baby Dragon

Mega Minion

Minions

Bats

5) Three Musketeers-Goblin combo

Three Musketeers-Goblin combo in Chess Royale (Image via deckshop.pro/Sportskeeda)

Your main attacking components in the Three Musketeers-Goblin combo are the unpredictable Goblin Barrel and the Three Musketeers. Control and defense are provided by Zappies, Mini P.E.K.K.A., Dart Goblin, and Goblin Gang. Fireball and Mirror are critical for disturbing your opponent's defenses, assisting your Three Musketeers, and allowing Goblin Barrel sneak attacks. This deck keeps your opponent guessing by combining air and ground threats in Clash Royale.

Fireball

Mirror

Three Musketeers

Zappies

Mini P.E.K.K.A.

Dart Goblin

Goblin Barrel

Goblin Gang

In case you don't know, a player will win a match either by destroying King or Queen's tower. However, it is best to destroy the Queen's tower as the HP of her tower is less than the King's tower. Keep in mind that these decks are designed in such a way that you can gain a competitive edge over your opponent without destroying all their troops in the Chess Royale arena. So, focus on destroying the tower of the Queen.

Remember to adjust your plan in response to your opponent's maneuvers and grasp offensive opportunities while safeguarding your towers. In Chess Royale, these decks will assist you in mounting devastating assaults.