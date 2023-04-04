CLG reportedly sold: The uncertain future of the brand and its League of Legends legacy amidst mass layoffs 

CLG (Counter Logic Gaming), one of the most historic North American League of Legends organizations, will apparently cease to exist in the near future, with a mass layoff likely to affect its staff as its legacy seems to be coming to a tragic end.

Popular League of Legends reporter Travis Gafford reported this news a few hours ago in his YouTube video. He stated that CLG, which was launched way back in 2010, is set to be let go by the parent company, The Madison Square Garden Company. It acquired a controlling stake in the organization, back in July 31, 2017.

According to Travis Gafford, CLG reportedly reached out to its employees to let them know that the organization is will cease to exist. It will result in a considerable number of mass layoffs, potentially starting this week.

Furthermore, CLG seems to be following in TSM's footsteps as both historic organizations seem to be exiting the League of Legends scene by the end of 2023.

Will CLG continue as a League of Legends organization for the remainder of 2023?

For now, it does seem like CLG will continue to see out the rest of their 2023 schedule as the players and their staff look to prepare for the LCS 2023 Summer championship.

Barento @razlol



With a lot of recent hires going into last year Greg Kim, Harvey w/ a lot of incredible people helped build its brand up to something great.



Please support (and hire) these guys Travis Gafford @TravisGafford



Really depressing news seeing a lot of great people lose their jobs on short notice like this.

With a lot of recent hires going into last year Greg Kim, Harvey w/ a lot of incredible people helped build its brand up to something great.

Please support (and hire) these guys

But with that being said, anything can happen in the upcoming weeks. Whichever organization ends up taking CLG's slot in the future can potentially enter the LCS 2023 Summer Championship if the transition ends up happening sooner than expected.

Additionally, this does mean the upcoming LCS 2023 Summer Championship will sadly end up being CLG's last run.

Which organization is likely to take CLG's LCS slot in the future?

Sam Hartman-Kenzler @esports_kobe Heartbroken hearing about the CLG brand possibly no longer existing :((



So many amazing memories both on the team and casting the team.



Sam Hartman-Kenzler @esports_kobe Heartbroken hearing about the CLG brand possibly no longer existing :((

So many amazing memories both on the team and casting the team.

Heart goes out to everyone who lost their jobs today.

According to Travis Gafford, his sources have reported that NRG Esports is most likely the favorite to take over CLG as of now.

NRG Esports needs no introduction to the world of League of Legends. The Los Angeles-based organization made its debut back in the LCS back in the 2016 season, but ended up being disowned soon after.

But considering that CLG and TSM are two of the most historic organizations in the League of Legends, seeing both of them soon exit the LCS is quite tragic news for hardcore veteran fans.

Isaac CB @AzaelOfficial



No more CLG & potentially no more TSM is really sad for the LCS.



So many investors / brands seem to be pulling back from esports in general, which I think a lot of people have been expecting for a while w/ how overinflated salaries, operating costs have gotten. Travis Gafford @TravisGafford



Isaac CB @AzaelOfficial

Crazy news.

No more CLG & potentially no more TSM is really sad for the LCS.

So many investors / brands seem to be pulling back from esports in general, which I think a lot of people have been expecting for a while w/ how overinflated salaries, operating costs have gotten.

This is especially difficult when considering that CLG has been performing considerably well in recent weeks. They finished fourth in the regular season of the LCS 2023 Spring and also made it to the playoffs, even though they lost to EG in Round 1 of the Lower Bracket.

