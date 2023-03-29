League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split Playoffs: Week 2 schedule, Week 1 results, and more

The playoff stage at the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split has officially begun. The opening week of the playoffs was filled with several interesting games that saw a few surprises. The results of Week 1 and the schedule for Week 2 have been detailed in this article. It should be noted that Week 2 does not mark the end of LCS 2023.

LCS @LCSOfficial #LCS The road to Raleigh continues this Thursday at 2PM PT / 5PM ET with @C9LoL versus @FlyQuest The road to Raleigh continues this Thursday at 2PM PT / 5PM ET with @C9LoL versus @FlyQuest! #LCS https://t.co/3OyG6OG0PR

After Week 2, one of the finalists will be decided, although there will be another lower bracket match in the final week to decide the second finalist. Hence, a total of four best-of-five games remain to be played.

Details on League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split playoffs, Week 2 schedule, and more

The results after Week 1 of the playoffs at the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split are as follows:

Match Winner Score Cloud9 vs CLG Cloud9 3-1 FlyQuest vs 100 Thieves FlyQuest 3-0 100 Thieves vs Golden Guardians Golden Guardians 2-3 CLG vs Evil Geniuses Evil Geniuses 0-3

Aside from the lower bracket match between 100 Thieves and Golden Guardians, all the other matches were quite one-sided. CLG put up an impressive performance despite being underdogs. The Top Laner for CLG played exceptionally well, but it was not enough as they eventually lost.

The schedule for Week 2 of the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split is as follows:

Thursday-March 30, 2023

FlyQuest vs Cloud9

Friday-March 31, 2023

Evil Geniuses vs Golden Guardians

There are still some top-tier games left to be played in the tournament. The clash between Cloud9 and FlyQuest will be a showstopper since both teams faced each other throughout the Spring Split.

FlyQuest has been the superior team so far. However, Cloud9 has the quality required to take down the former. Regardless of the outcome, the game on March 30 is a must-watch.

LCS @LCSOfficial CLG have stuck together through thick and thin for the last two splits, but they now bow out of the 2023 #LCS Spring Playoffs, delivered by @Grubhub , in the first round. CLG have stuck together through thick and thin for the last two splits, but they now bow out of the 2023 #LCS Spring Playoffs, delivered by @Grubhub, in the first round. https://t.co/22gyh4q3To

On March 31, Evil Geniuses and Golden Guardians, the two most inconsistent teams in the League of Legends LCS, will meet.

The winner of the match on March 30, will directly qualify for the Grand Finals of the LCS, while the losing side will drop down to the final lower bracket. The winners of the match on March 31 will meet the losing side of the March 30 game.

Whichever team loses on March 31 will be eliminated from the tournament. Winning the LCS 2023 Spring Split would mean a direct ticket to MSI 2023 as the first seed from the region. Hence, the stakes in the final two weeks are extremely high.

