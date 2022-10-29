Minecraft content creator Nicholas "Sapnap" has officially joined esports organization NRG. The YouTuber has signed on to join as a partnered content creator and co-owner.

He announced the move in a joint tweet with the esports team today, accompanied by a video skit featuring other prominent creators, including Tarik, Shroud, Dream, Punz, and more.

sapnap @sapnapalt I've officially joined @NRGgg as a co-owner and content creator! Now everyone is obligated to play games with me :) I've officially joined @NRGgg as a co-owner and content creator! Now everyone is obligated to play games with me :) https://t.co/8c0cyhSFy6

Sapnap officially joins NRG as a co-owner

The popular Minecraft YouTuber has over 4.5 million subscribers, rising to prominence because of his role on the DreamSMP Minecraft roleplaying server. He is a longtime friend of Dream and currently lives with him and fellow Minecraft content creator GeorgeNotFound.

Although he doesn't upload as frequently as some of his fellow creators, each upload sees more than its fair share of success. Of the seventeen videos uploaded to his channel, each has surpassed 1 million views, with some receiving view counts as high as 23 million.

Sapnap is also a streamer on Twitch, with over three million followers on his channel. He frequently streams his gameplay on the DreamSMP Minecraft server, as well as the popular competitive first-person shooter Valorant.

The success the Minecraft creator has seen has afforded him the opportunity to sign on with esports and content creation organization NRG. He announced in a joint tweet with the org that he will be signing on as a partnered content creator and co-owner.

The move was announced alongside a video skit featuring Sapnap, as he asked some of his friends and fellow creators like Dream, Tarik and Shroud if they would play Valorant with him, all of which declined. With no one to play with, he decided to check out his Night Market. Amidst the assortment of gun skins was the option to purchase NRG, which he curiously clicks on.

Upon becoming a co-owner of NRG, the same friends who declined his offer to play Valorant with him came back around. He was also presented with the perks that come with being a co-owner of a major esports team.

"This is nice. I could get used to this."

Sapnap isn't the first creator to take on an ownership role in an esports organization. YouTube Gaming streamers Valkyrae and CourageJD are co-owners of 100 Thieves, while TimTheTatman co-owns Complexity Gaming. Popular Twitch streamer Sodapoppin became a co-owner of NRG when it purchased Northern Gaming, a Canadian esports team he co-owned. However, Sodapoppin has since joined content creation group One True King as a co-owner.

NRG Esports is an organization with several big-name investors from the world of traditional sports, including NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and former baseball stars Alex Rodriguez and Jimmy Rollins.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes