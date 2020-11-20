Cloakzy officially announces return to Fortnite; to play with NICKMERCS

The two Fortnite stars will be playing with each other soon.

Dennis "Cloakzy" Lepore is the former captain of the FaZe Clan Fortnite team, and he officially announced on Twitter that he would be returning to the game "this week" alongside current FaZe Clan member Nick "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff.

Having started his professional career with H1Z1, Cloakzy had created a world record of most eliminations in a Fortnite game by picking up 34 kills.

After he departed from FaZe Clan in June 2019, Cloakzy never spoke ill about the organization. However, he did state that the unfortunate circumstance he was facing at that time was remarkably similar to Turner "Tfue" Ellis Tenney's situation.

Cloakzy's return to Fortnite is something that fans had been looking forward to a long time, and they couldn't be any happier. Fortnite community figures like SypherPK also came out in support of his return.

Officially hoping back on FN this week with @NICKMERCS , let’s see how it goes — cloakzy (@cloakzy) November 19, 2020

Cloakzy returns to Fortnite

Post Tfue's return to Fortnite last week, after more than half a year away, Cloakzy's announcement comes as a happy surprise to the community, as seen from reactions on Twitter.

1ST FORTNITE STREAM IN OVER 6 MONTHS https://t.co/9Gyu6Nw4bf — Tfue (@TTfue) November 14, 2020

SypherPK even predicted that "one by one" everyone who left Fortnite would be returning.

One by one — SypherPK (@SypherPK) November 19, 2020

While most of the community was delighted to see the American make his return to Fortnite, others suggested possible teams that Cloakzy could feature in. Some of these community-requested lineups could be lethal if they do come to fruition.

squad fncs Tfue X Cloakzy X Nickmercs X Voet — XTRA Reet (@Reetlol) November 20, 2020

"CLOAKZY PLAYING NEXT FNCS WITH NICKMERCS AND TYLA BLEVINS CONFIRMED? FURIOUS QUITS???" — XTRA Middi (@middifn) November 19, 2020

Cloakzy's return to Fortnite does follow a series of notable figures coming back to the highly-popular game. With famous names like Ninja, apart from Tfue, coming back recently, the pair's comeback to Fortnite has sent the community into a frenzy.

Everyone is now waiting to see the duo login to the game and collect a few Victory Royales.