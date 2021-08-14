Cloud 9 bounces back to thump Golden Guardians in LCS Playoffs Round 2

Cloud 9 embarrassed themselves on multiple occasions last week during their 3-1 loss to Team Liquid in Round 1 of the LCS Playoffs, but they regrouped in the lower bracket to demolish Golden Guardians.

C9 took the series in 3 games, all ending under 33 minutes and displaying the typical dominance they showed in the Summer Split.

They will now go on to play the loser of the series between Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves taking place tomorrow, hopefully with a bit of momentum to redeem themselves after Round 1 of the LCS playoffs.

Game 1

C9 definitely overwhelming GG, Vulcan and Blaber were on point game 1. — Barento 🇵🇸 (@RazLCS) August 13, 2021

Cloud 9 brought the fight to GG from the start, only allowing 1 kill to fall to their LCS enemy while they picked up 13 of their own. They also limited GG to 2 towers and a single drake, a pattern that would continue for the next 2 games.

All members of Cloud 9 shared their kills as 3 of them grabbed 3 kills and the remaining 2 took 2 each. Golden Guardians felt the pressure early on and never managed to push C9 back in any instance as they fell to their opponent without putting up much of a fight.

Game 2

Wow this draft that GG let C9 get....did they even use bans lol? #c9win#LCS — TG|Bert #RHGraves (@tgbert) August 13, 2021

Golden Guardians fought back after being slaughtered in Game 1 of the LCS playoff series today, taking 7 kills compared to their 1 earlier in the day. However, Cloud 9 pressed the attack and floored GG to win Game 2 with impressive displays from Perkz and Zven.

Fudge seems to have learned his lesson from losing to TL as he performed much better, but that could be due to GG's chasm of talent compared to Team Liquid. This time, C9 didn't allow GG near any drakes but gave up an additional tower. Regardless, they soared to victory, making it look easy.

Game 3

Anyone want to explain to me why GGS have allowed C9 to pick Aphelios/Thresh? #lcs — Sun Praising (@sun_praising) August 14, 2021

Game 3 looked better for GG as they jumped out to lead in kills 1-2. Their momentum waned in a hurry, though, as C9 steadily increased their gold lead despite being down a drake at 18 minutes.

Blaber terrorized GG's frontlines, tearing through and allowing his team to swarm GG in a flash. Fudge picked up a couple of kills later on to lead his team with 4.

Vulcan may deserve some recognition as well for his immaculate Thresh gameplay. Cloud 9 advances after a brutal LCS Round 1, sending GG home and ending their playoff chances.

