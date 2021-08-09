Team Liquid steamrolls Cloud 9 and are set to face TSM next weekend - LCS round 1

After sweeping Team Liquid 3-0 in the LCS Summer Split, Cloud 9 played an abysmal set of matches and allowed their opponent to steamroll them in a 3-1 loss in the best-of-five series today. Cloud 9 couldn't hold their own in nearly any situation with the exception of Game 3. Perkz didn't pull his weight, Fudge couldn't control Aphari, and Blaber lost a series of objectives with his slow Smites that eventually cost C9 the series.

Team Liquid will look to carry their momentum next weekend against LCS powerhouse, TSM. Cloud 9 moves to the loser's bracket where they will face Golden Guardians, the lowest seed team in the LCS Playoffs.

Team Liquid dominates Cloud 9 in the first round of the LCS Playoffs

Game 1

The series started off rough for C9 as TL's Jensen absolutely dominated on his mid lane Lee Sin as he finished the game 8-2-1. TL grabbed a total of 14 kills to overcome C9's five, with the other six distributed between Alphari, Santorin, and Tactical.

Drakes came scarcely as only three were taken in the LCS game, two of which fell to C9. Unfortunately for the losing team, the pair of drakes were the only objectives they could find. C9 split at the seams from the get go, and the rest of the series followed a similar pattern.

Game 2

TL ripped C9 apart to snowball their momentum by only allowing a single death on 15 kills. Jensen played another great game with Syndra and made sure to control Perkz, having him finish 0-3-0 on Viego.

CoreJJ's roaming aided all lanes as TL took down C9 for the second time in a row without much resistance aside from losing the drake count 3-1. The trio of elemental buffs wasn't enough for C9, however, as they let TL walk all over them.

Game 3

All hope seemed lost for C9 entering Game 3 in this LCS series, but as many loyal fans know, they play the best with their backs against the wall. They pulled themselves together, rallied behind Perkz and Zven with nearly matching scores at 6-1-8 and 6-1-6, and chipped away at Team Liquid with a series of sieges.

Perkz redeemed himself on Ryze and acted as the bulk of his team's magic damage, stunting Jensen's Syndra after losing lane in the previous games. Team Liquid kept their drakes in check by taking four of the game's six despite losing the game. They could afford a loss as they regrouped to close out the series in Game 4.

Game 4

The comeback of the LCS season set itself up for C9, but their jungler was unable to secure an objective. C9 only picked up 10 kills, leaving all of TL's towers standing and without any drake or baron.

After winning a teamfight near the end of the game, C9 set up a baron with some pocketed momentum, but Santorin stormed in with Sejuani and stole the buff. C9 fell apart soon after as TL laid waste to their base with the baron buff empowering all minions. C9's dreams of furthering themselves in the LCS Playoffs were halted, and TL took the series looking as dominant as they've ever been.

Edited by Siddharth Satish