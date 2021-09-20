COD Mobile announces new Blackout map for battle royale in 2nd Anniversary update

COD Mobile has officially announced that Blackout from Black Ops 4 is coming to the game in the upcoming season. This might mean the end of the Isolated map, but nothing of the sort is confirmed.

Players will definitely admire it if COD Mobile allows battle royale players to have a choice of map they want to drop into, similar to its multiplayer regulars.

Currently, there are only two maps in CODM battle royale: Isolated and Alcatraz. Alcatraz, however, is an LTM and is not always available as a playable map. The big map update in the mobile battle royale happened during the first anniversary update, when Isolated was extended and Alcatraz was released for the first time.

What to expect from Blackout in COD Mobile Season 8

Blackout was first launched in Black Ops 4 but was a paid title, and not many players who play COD Mobile now, will have played the 2018 battle royale map on PC and console.

COD Mobile announced in its recent blog that the mobile version of the map will come with all the additional content that was added to the Blackout map in later updates of Black Ops 4.

They said:

"Blackout features iconic series locations across a vast landscape that will be fully replicated for mobile, including all later map additions like Hijacked and Ghost Town."

Drop into Blackout to experience the iconic multiplayer maps in Battle Royale (Image via Activision)

Battle royale players will recognize the iconic cruise ship known as Hijacked and other familiar regions like Firing Range and Raid. All of these are already popular multiplayer maps in COD Mobile. Isolated also featured regions from multiplayer maps like Standoff and Nuketown.

COD Mobile will launch many more updates for its battle royale apart from the new map. New classes and vehicles are also teased to be coming in for the upcoming season of the game. Below is a first look at the upcoming map in the Chinese version of the game.

The Blackout map will be released on COD Mobile on September 22, 2021.

