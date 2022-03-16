COD Mobile to celebrate Holi with Festival of Colors Bundle; launch date and more

COD Mobile is paying some extra attention to its Indian player base and has released an official notice about the celebration of Holi within the game. The 'Festival of Colors' is a major event in the country and Activision is laying the ground for some more celebration inside the game.

Activision has announced that Holi celebrations will take place inside the mobile title and that all players will be able to unlock various free rewards by grinding the game. Apparently, these rewards will contain exclusive Holi-themed cosmetics and much more.

The official announcement was posted on the game's official social media handles. Additionally, an animated video was released along with a music track composed by Anshuman Sharma. The trailer also showcases a new Scout operator skin, which is exclusive to the upcoming 'Festival of Colors' bundle coming soon during the Holi event in the game.

Launch date of the Holi event, bundle, rewards and more in COD Mobile

Bright colors are certainly being added to the COD Mobile inventories of all players in India this Holi. Players will be able to unlock the 'Festival of Colors' bundle containing various items at a cost of only 80 COD Points.

Listed below are all the items inside the 'Festival of Colors' bundle:

All items in the Festival of Colors bundle in the game during the upcoming Holi celebrations (Image via Activision)

Scout 2- Gulal

Backpack- Gulal

AK117- Gulal

Parachute- Gulal

Knife- Gulal

Sticker- Gulal

Wingsuit- Gulal

Calling Card- Gulal

Spray- Gulal

The celebrations will take place from March 17 to March 19 and players can purchase this bundle to unlock all the above items during that time. Fortunately, free-to-play players need not worry about going empty-handed. Players will also receive login rewards like the Thumper-Gulal and Backpack 2-Gulal to commemorate the festival.

Interestingly, this is the first time Indian players are getting any exclusive themed content in the game. India was recently separated as a region for the 2022 World Championship. It was previously categorized under the SEA region, but its growing base has compelled Activision to make India a stand-alone region in this year's COD Mobile championships.

