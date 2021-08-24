COD Mobile confirms Battle Royale Lucky Draw in Season 7 with legendary helicopter and more

COD Mobile Season 7 will launch in a couple of days and the primary update for the season is out already. A lot of content is coming in the new season and COD Mobile players will be seen exploring lots of new content.

Early patch notes are out and a lot of changes are taking place in the armory. There are distinct nerfs and buffs that will definitely change the current meta which the Fennec has been dominating. While it was more or less a balanced weapon meta in Season 6, the next one is looking to completely admonish the SMG buff that has been the trend for the last couple of months.

7️⃣ Season 7 is right around the corner...

🌟 The Elite of the Elite!



🆕 New season is deploying to #CODMobile on 8/25 at 5PM PDT! pic.twitter.com/I2S4c2niN8 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 24, 2021

Apart from the balance changes, there are new maps, new weapons, a brand new Battle Pass and a lot more to uncover. COD Mobile players will be able to unlock the new Hades LMG for free from the Battle Pass. There will also be exclusive cosmetics only for premium Battle Pass owners.

Legendary helicopter is coming to COD Mobile in an exclusive lucky draw

The legendary Reaper-Ashura skin is also coming out in Season 7. However, apart from another legendary character, COD Mobile is introducing a whole new type of lucky draw. The early patch notes mention a Battle Royale Lucky Draw. This is the first time COD Mobile players will receive a lucky draw that will have items exclusive to the Battle Royale mode.

In the draw, COD Mobile players will get the chance to pull the legendary Helicopter skin, which is also a first for any vehicle in the game. While there are tons of epic vehicle skins in the game, it will be interesting to find out what unique factor a legendary helicopter will bring to COD Mobile.

Legendary Helicopter Skin Coming In #CODMOBILE 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/F76l1rCg2l — COD Mobile Leaks & News (@CODM_Updates) August 16, 2021

Here's the official quote from the devs on what COD Mobile players will get to see in the exclusive Battle Royale draw:

For the first time, we’re running a Battle Royale Draw with the chance to earn the Legendary Helicopter — Direct Fire Support Vehicle Skin along with a variety of Epic Battle Royale skins from the Hexoglyph series. Also included is the new Operator Blackjack, the infamous black market weapons dealer first introduced in Call of Duty®: Black Ops III.

COD Mobile Season 7 goes live on August 25 at 5 PM PDT.

