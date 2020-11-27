COD Mobile: Higin CODM Majors league stage Day 1 results

Day 1 of the league stage of the Higin CODM Majors has concluded, with Team 420op replaced by Team Mili in the tournament. This event, scheduled from 22nd November to 29th November, boasts a massive prize pool of 3,00,000 INR. It is being live-streamed on the Higin Esports YouTube channel from 2 PM on scheduled days.

In the league stage of this COD Mobile event, each battle took place in three different maps with three different modes.

Match 1: Standoff; Mode - Hardpoint

Match 2: Crossfire; Mode - Search and Destroy

Match 3: Firing Range; Mode - Domination

Day 1 schedule of the Higin CODM Majors

League stage Day 1 results at the Higin CODM Majors

Team Novaking vs Team Mili: 2-1

vs Team Mili: 2-1 Team Scout vs Team Owais: 2-1

vs Team Owais: 2-1 Team Blaezi vs Team Kratos : 1-2

: 1-2 Team Payal vs Team Kratos : 0-3

: 0-3 Team Payal vs Team Hastar : 0-3

: 0-3 Team Blaezi vs Team Hastar : 1-2

: 1-2 Team Payal vs Team Blaezi : 1-2

: 1-2 Team Owais vs Team Novaking : 1-2

: 1-2 Team Owais vs Team Mili: 2-0

Day 1 points table at the Higin CODM Majors

League Stage Day 2 schedule at the Higin CODM Majors

Team Owais vs Team Blaezi

Team Mili vs Team Kratos

Team Owais vs Team Hastar

Team Kratos vs Team Hastar

Team Mili vs Team Payal

Team Scout vs Team Novaking

Team Novaking vs Team Payal

Team Scout vs Team Hastar

Team Scout vs Team Blaezi

Higin CODM Majors format and schedule

Phase 1: Auction (22nd November)

Phase 2: League Stage (26th November to 28th November )

Round Robin format

Each team will play seven matches in best of 3 format

The top four teams qualify for Phase 3

Phase 3: Semifinals (29th November)

Best of 5 rounds

Two groups of two team each

The winning team from each group will qualify for the finals

Phase 4: Finals (29th November)

Best of 5 rounds

Higin CODM Majors prize pool distribution

1st Place (Winners): 1,00,000 INR

2nd Place (Runner-up): 70,000 INR

Semifinalists: 30,000 INR

Fan Favourite Team: 20,000 INR

Finals MVP: 10,000 INR

Finals Most Assists: 8,000 INR

Semifinals Most Kills: 8,000 INR

Semifinals Most Assists: 8,000 INR

Qualifiers Most Kills: 8,000 INR

Qualifiers Most Assists: 8,000 INR

Players can vote for their favourite teams at https://higin.gg/codmmajors#vote.

