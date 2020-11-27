Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

COD Mobile: Higin CODM Majors league stage Day 1 results

The Higin CODM Majors is underway
The Higin CODM Majors is underway
Gametube
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 27 Nov 2020, 09:41 IST
News
Advertisement

Day 1 of the league stage of the Higin CODM Majors has concluded, with Team 420op replaced by Team Mili in the tournament. This event, scheduled from 22nd November to 29th November, boasts a massive prize pool of 3,00,000 INR. It is being live-streamed on the Higin Esports YouTube channel from 2 PM on scheduled days.

In the league stage of this COD Mobile event, each battle took place in three different maps with three different modes.

  • Match 1: Standoff; Mode - Hardpoint
  • Match 2: Crossfire; Mode - Search and Destroy
  • Match 3: Firing Range; Mode - Domination
Day 1 schedule of the Higin CODM Majors
Day 1 schedule of the Higin CODM Majors

League stage Day 1 results at the Higin CODM Majors

  • Team Novaking vs Team Mili: 2-1
  • Team Scout vs Team Owais: 2-1
  • Team Blaezi vs Team Kratos: 1-2
  • Team Payal vs Team Kratos: 0-3
  • Team Payal vs Team Hastar: 0-3
  • Team Blaezi vs Team Hastar: 1-2
  • Team Payal vs Team Blaezi: 1-2
  • Team Owais vs Team Novaking: 1-2
  • Team Owais vs Team Mili: 2-0
Day 1 points table at the Higin CODM Majors
Day 1 points table at the Higin CODM Majors

League Stage Day 2 schedule at the Higin CODM Majors

Advertisement
  • Team Owais vs Team Blaezi
  • Team Mili vs Team Kratos
  • Team Owais vs Team Hastar
  • Team Kratos vs Team Hastar
  • Team Mili vs Team Payal
  • Team Scout vs Team Novaking
  • Team Novaking vs Team Payal
  • Team Scout vs Team Hastar
  • Team Scout vs Team Blaezi

Higin CODM Majors format and schedule

Phase 1: Auction (22nd November)

Phase 2: League Stage (26th November to 28th November )

  • Round Robin format
  • Each team will play seven matches in best of 3 format
  • The top four teams qualify for Phase 3

Phase 3: Semifinals (29th November)

  • Best of 5 rounds
  • Two groups of two team each
  • The winning team from each group will qualify for the finals

Phase 4: Finals (29th November)

  • Best of 5 rounds

Higin CODM Majors prize pool distribution

  • 1st Place (Winners): 1,00,000 INR
  • 2nd Place (Runner-up): 70,000 INR
  • Semifinalists: 30,000 INR
  • Fan Favourite Team: 20,000 INR
  • Finals MVP: 10,000 INR
  • Finals Most Assists: 8,000 INR
  • Semifinals Most Kills: 8,000 INR
  • Semifinals Most Assists: 8,000 INR
  • Qualifiers Most Kills: 8,000 INR
  • Qualifiers Most Assists: 8,000 INR

Players can vote for their favourite teams at https://higin.gg/codmmajors#vote.

Also read: COD Mobile pros challenge Dr Disrespect to a 1v1 after his comments on mobile gaming

Published 27 Nov 2020, 09:41 IST
COD Mobile Esports
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी