Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

COD Mobile India Open: Results, teams qualified for Pro Cup, and prize pool distribution

Godlike Esports were the winners of the COD Mobile India Cup Open
Godlike Esports were the winners of the COD Mobile India Cup Open
Gametube
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 26 Jan 2021, 14:30 IST
News
Advertisement

The first phase of the country's most prominent Call of Duty Mobile tournament, the COD Mobile India Cup Open, concluded with Godlike Esports emerging as the champions.

The Call of Duty Mobile India Cup is the country's biggest COD Mobile tournament and boasts a massive prize pool of 35,00,000 INR. It is scheduled in two phases, the Open round and the Pro Cup.

All matches are being played in the 5v5 mode, i.e., Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Search and Rescue, Domination, and Hardpoint.

Godlike defeated Heroes Official 3-2 in the finals. The total prize pool of Phase 1 of the COD Mobile India Cup is 10,00,000 INR.

The top sixteen teams from this round qualified for the Pro Cup, where four invited pro teams will join them. These sides will play in a round-robin league format where each team plays the other.

It is scheduled from February 2nd to February 14th for a prize pool of 25,00,000 INR. This COD Mobile tournament is streamed exclusively on Loco App.

Prize pool distribution of COD Mobile India Cup Open

Total prize pool: 10,00,000 INR

Advertisement
  • 1st place - 5,00,000 INR: Godlike
  • 2nd place - 2,50,000 INR: Heroes Official
  • 3rd place - 1,50,000 INR: Force One Esports
  • 4th place - 1,00,000 INR: Blind Esports 

Qualified teams for the COD Mobile India Pro Cup

  1. Godlike
  2. Heroes Official
  3. Force One
  4. Blind Esports
  5. Forty Club Esports
  6. 8TH Wonder
  7. Unite Esports
  8. Imperial Esports
  9. Deadly Sins
  10. Apex Esports
  11. Titan Esports
  12. Blind Hustlers
  13. True Rippers
  14. Novelty Esports
  15. Zelotz Beats
  16. Agent of Chaos

Prize pool distribution of COD Mobile India Pro Cup

  • 1st place: 10,00,000 INR
  • 2nd place: 5,00,000 INR
  • 3rd place: 3,00,000 INR
  • 4th place: 2,00,000 INR
  • 5th place: 1,00,000 INR
  • 6th place: 1,00,000 INR
  • 7th place: 50,000 INR
  • 8th place: 50,000 INR

Also read: How to create a private match in COD Mobile Season 13

Published 26 Jan 2021, 14:30 IST
COD Mobile Esports
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी