COD Mobile India Open: Results, teams qualified for Pro Cup, and prize pool distribution

The first phase of the country's most prominent Call of Duty Mobile tournament, the COD Mobile India Cup Open, concluded with Godlike Esports emerging as the champions.

The Call of Duty Mobile India Cup is the country's biggest COD Mobile tournament and boasts a massive prize pool of 35,00,000 INR. It is scheduled in two phases, the Open round and the Pro Cup.

All matches are being played in the 5v5 mode, i.e., Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Search and Rescue, Domination, and Hardpoint.

Godlike defeated Heroes Official 3-2 in the finals. The total prize pool of Phase 1 of the COD Mobile India Cup is 10,00,000 INR.

The top sixteen teams from this round qualified for the Pro Cup, where four invited pro teams will join them. These sides will play in a round-robin league format where each team plays the other.

It is scheduled from February 2nd to February 14th for a prize pool of 25,00,000 INR. This COD Mobile tournament is streamed exclusively on Loco App.

Prize pool distribution of COD Mobile India Cup Open

Total prize pool: 10,00,000 INR

1st place - 5,00,000 INR : Godlike

: Godlike 2nd place - 2,50,000 INR : Heroes Official

: Heroes Official 3rd place - 1,50,000 INR : Force One Esports

: Force One Esports 4th place - 1,00,000 INR: Blind Esports

Qualified teams for the COD Mobile India Pro Cup

Godlike Heroes Official Force One Blind Esports Forty Club Esports 8TH Wonder Unite Esports Imperial Esports Deadly Sins Apex Esports Titan Esports Blind Hustlers True Rippers Novelty Esports Zelotz Beats Agent of Chaos

Prize pool distribution of COD Mobile India Pro Cup

1st place : 10,00,000 INR

: 10,00,000 INR 2nd place : 5,00,000 INR

: 5,00,000 INR 3rd place : 3,00,000 INR

: 3,00,000 INR 4th place : 2,00,000 INR

: 2,00,000 INR 5th place : 1,00,000 INR

: 1,00,000 INR 6th place : 1,00,000 INR

: 1,00,000 INR 7th place : 50,000 INR

: 50,000 INR 8th place: 50,000 INR

