COD Mobile launches first AS-VAL legendary in Breach and Break draw

COD Mobile Season 1 has released another lucky draw for players to check out and purchase to expand their bling collection in their inventory.

The AS-VAL assault rifle finally has a legendary blueprint. This weapon was launched way back in the beginning of 2021 and apart from the mythic variant, AS-VAL had no other top tier blueprints in the game until now.

The Breach and Break lucky draw is out in the game and players can purchase the new legendary AS-VAL blueprint. Apart from the legendary blueprint, players can also purchase other exclusive cosmetics from the draw.

This is the final lucky draw for Season 1 of 2022 and will continue to be in the game until the next season launches.

All items in the Breach and Break lucky draw in COD Mobile Season 1

There are multiple items in the Breach and Break draw that will interest players. A new Holger-26 blueprint can also be pulled from the same draw along with multiple Battle Royale utilities like Wingsuit and Cluster Grenade.

A new Ajax operator skin is also available in the draw and players will definitely want to pull both the character and weapon to pair them with each other.

Coincidentally, the AS-VAL blueprint looks very similar in design to the AGR-556 Ripper blueprint, as both blueprints feature a burning blade under the barrel.

New legendary weapon and epic items have been added to the ☠ The masked mastermind has finished assembling his deadly new weapon... beware.Ajax - BreacherAS VAL - Steel Fusion& more!New legendary weapon and epic items have been added to the #CODMobile store now! ☠ The masked mastermind has finished assembling his deadly new weapon... beware.💪 Ajax - Breacher💥 AS VAL - Steel Fusion& more!🆕 New legendary weapon and epic items have been added to the #CODMobile store now! https://t.co/PwMNWli3I3

Regardless, AS-VAL is still a fine weapon to use in the game and players will definitely appreciate its dynamic time-to-kill in the current Type-25 meta.

The recoil might seem a bit wobbly, but players can always practice and beam with this assault rifle in both re-spawn and Search and Destroy matches.

Below are all the items available in the latest lucky draw in COD Mobile:

Wingsuit- Steelmelt

Emote- Lost Control

Calling Card- Breach and Sieze

SMRS- Steelmelt

Avatar- Breacher

Parachute- Steelmelt

Holger-26- Steelmelt

Cluster Grenade- Steelmelt

Ajax- Breacher

AS-VAL- Steel Fusion

The odds of puling the legendary are the lowest and it increases with each pull. Further, the cost of the entire draw varies from region to region and it depends on the price of the COD Points in that server.

