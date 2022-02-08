COD Mobile releases new legendary QXR with Deadly Game draw

COD Mobile has released another new legendary weapon in a short span of four days after the legendary Locus and Urban Tracker skin was released into the game. However, with the new weapon balances, one SMG has started turning heads once again.

The QXR has returned to the competitive scene and can be found in ranked multiplayers often in Season 1. While it is still not the beast it used to be, the QXR can put up a fight depending on the playstyle adopted by the player rocking it.

To celebrate the return of the QXR, COD Mobile has launched the Deadly Game Draw with a new legendary QXR skin for players to acquire.

Along with the legendary QXR players have the chance to unlock a ton of other cosmetics including a new Cassius skin. The only other Cassius operator skin was released with the MX9 legendary lucky draw back in 2021.

All items in the Deadly Game draw in COD Mobile Season 1

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Beware of the lethal outlaw!



Cassius - Badland Seeker

QXR - Fossil Fire

& more!



New legendary weapon & epic items available in the Beware of the lethal outlaw!Cassius - Badland SeekerQXR - Fossil Fire& more!New legendary weapon & epic items available in the #CODMobile store now! ⚠ Beware of the lethal outlaw!💀 Cassius - Badland Seeker💥 QXR - Fossil Fire& more!🆕 New legendary weapon & epic items available in the #CODMobile store now! https://t.co/YbFCfAySCU

The Deadly Game draw is live in the game and players can explore all ten items that are available in it. Similar to most draws in the game, the operator skin and the legendary blueprint will have the least odds among all legendary and epic items.

Below are all the items from the Deadly Game draw in Season 1:

50 GS- Burnt Bone

ASM-10- Burnt Bone

Gas Grenade- Burnt Bone

Emote- Hot New Ride

Calling Card- Shifting Sands

Wingsuit- Burnt Bone

Machete- Burnt Bone

ORV- Burnt Bone

Cassius- Badland Seeker

QXR- Fossil Fire

The new legendary QXR has no reactive forms and sports a similar look like the Swordfish legendary blueprint. The skeleton theme is also a bit repetitive as there are over five other legendaries, including snipers with the same theme.

While it is not possible to guess if the Fossil Fire blueprint will be a hit among QXR lovers, some might want to wait for the AS-VAL legendary blueprint that is coming out later this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

The cost of the lucky draw depends upon the price of COD Points in that particular region. In the United States, the average cost of an entire lucky draw in COD Mobile is $125.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan