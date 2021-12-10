COD Mobile launches Legendary Outrider amidst Legendary Rorke leaks

COD Mobile has launched the Legendary Outrider skin in a surprising fashion as nobody expected to get a Legendary character and Mythic weapon in the same season. However, the Legendary Outrider is out in the Techno Aim Draw and players can purchase the new operator skin as well as the Legendary Crossbow secondary weapon. This draw has been released alongside the leaks of a Rorke Legendary character coming to COD Mobile in the future.

🆕 New Legendary operator, weapon, and epic items have been added to the 🔷 Outrider is armed, ready, and has all the necessary utility to carry out the mission.⚡ Outrider - Techborn🏹 Crossbow - Kinetic Electricity& more!🆕 New Legendary operator, weapon, and epic items have been added to the #CODMobile store now! 🔷 Outrider is armed, ready, and has all the necessary utility to carry out the mission.⚡ Outrider - Techborn🏹 Crossbow - Kinetic Electricity& more!🆕 New Legendary operator, weapon, and epic items have been added to the #CODMobile store now! https://t.co/PWxKUO6zin

The Crossbow is definitely not the most versatile secondary and it demands a lot of practice to get accuracy on point. This skill gap makes it difficult for players to opt for the Crossbow in the Thumper era.

However, players who end up purchasing the Legendary Crossbow might be tempted to try out the weapon. Season 10 might see some Crossbow users in ranked games, but it will definitely not be enough to create a dent in the meta.

Legendary Rorke found in COD Mobile game files and might be coming next season

Data miners have leaked a Legendary Rorke character skin and it seems players will get this new operator next season. Usually, Legendary characters are released in alternate seasons alongside Mythic weapons. However, COD Mobile might release Legendary operators and Mythic weapons every season from here on.

The Legendary Rorke skin will feature an AI watch panel for First-Person Perspective (FPP) players and a custom landing stance in battle royale stance. Similar to every legendary character, Rorke will also have a unique lobby intro. COD Mobile players can also expect this upcoming character to have their own voice lines, something Dark Nikto and Gunzo operator skins also possess.

There were also leaks of Scout and Special Ops skins getting Legendary variants in the upcoming future. Orange name tags were found in the game files for these characters and data miners believe they might be for the upcoming Legendary skins. While it's possible they might be a test server glitch, Outrider getting a Legendary skin raises hopes for other AI bots in COD Mobile.

