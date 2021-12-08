COD Mobile: iFerg, Bobbyplays, and other YouTubers to get their custom skins in Season 11

COD Mobile is becoming more generous towards the content creators who have dedicated their online content towards the game. After sponsoring a series of videos for YouTubers like iFerg, Bobbyplays, and Hawksnest, these YouTubers got featured in a free skin for players who participated in the 2021 Stage 2 World Championships.

The same YouTubers also got their custom calling cards last season, and they were free to give them away to their fans. Based on the new leaks, the content creators are finally entering paid territory in the game, and their operator and weapon blueprints will be released in Season 11.

These leaks happened a while back, and the skins might be a part of the creator program for Activision, where the studio extends its support towards the biggest content creators of the title.

Season 11 leaks suggest YouTuber bundles coming soon in Season 11 of COD Mobile

Multiple YouTubers have leaked that iFerg, Bobbyplays, and Hawknest are getting their custom weapon blueprints and operator skins in COD Mobile Season 11. These skins are expected to be released in bundles, similar to those acquired during the Rambo collaboration earlier this year.

The odd part about this leak is that iFerg recently reacted to these leaks on YouTube, but he was only surprised that this collaboration was happening. It is strange that the biggest content creator of the game is unaware that his skin is coming to the title. This is the only reason COD Mobile players can believe that these leaks are not true. Bobbyplays and Hawknest are yet to comment on these new developments.

Subash R



Some resources only confirm the appearance of iFerg.



Character incoming 🤯🤯



According to inside information, the game will feature character models based on the prototype content makers: iFerg, Hawksnest and Bobby Plays.

The data miner behind these leaks has already posted the DR-H skin that is expected to be in the iFerg bundle in Season 11 of COD Mobile.

iFerg once considered DR-H to be his favorite weapon, and his favorite color is blue. These are the only two reasons the community is hyped that the YouTuber skins are coming to the game. However, more information is expected to drop soon as Season 11 draws closer.

