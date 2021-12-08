COD Mobile: Season 11 leaks suggest PKM LMG is coming soon

COD Mobile Season 10 is live and gradually nearing an end, as only a week remains before Season 11 can take over. With a new season on the way, there are leaks floating around that suggest what COD Mobile players can expect next season.

There are Battle Pass leaks from the Chinese version of the game, along with the two new weapons that will be added to COD Mobile in Season 11. These weapons were previously spotted on the Season 10 test server but were not available for gameplay. These can now be spotted in game files and players will soon get an update for the entire season before the official drop takes place.

PKM LMG and D13 Sector confirmed for COD Mobile Season 11

PKM LMG from Modern Warfare 2019 will be the main primary gun that will be added to COD Mobile in Season 11. It is a heavy LMG and might compete with the likes of Chopper and RPD. The PKM sports a similar look to the RPD and has a magazine capacity of 200 rounds with FMJ that can wall bang around the map.

It is unclear if COD Mobile will buff LMGs next season, but if that happens, it will definitely be a sweat fest with players camping with the upcoming PKM and spraying down every lane. Leaks suggest that the PKM Boru skin from Modern Warfare 2019 will be the Tier 50 weapon skin in the COD Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass.

D13 Sector is going to be the new secondary in the game. It is a disk thrower which can bounce off the environment and hit targets. It will be a great counter to breaking hills in Hardpoint or fishing out corner campers in Search and Destroy. D13 Sector is from the Black Ops series in the Call of Duty franchise.

Thumper is the current favorite secondary in the game and the D13 holds a clear chance of competing in the meta, as it is going to be a single hit and kill weapon, something the Thumper is often unable to be.

