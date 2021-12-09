COD Mobile: All expected characters in Season 11

COD Mobile Season 11 is only a few days away and players can expect a huge content drop along the way, as leaks flood in with the early looks at all the cosmetics that are set to be released next season.
However, the main leak is all the winter themed character skins that players will get a chance to unlock in COD Mobile Season 11. Multiple skins have been leaked and this article will provide the entire list of confirmed Season 11 skins.
All confirmed operator skins from Battle Pass and lucky draws in COD Mobile Season 11
The Chinese version of the game has already leaked the theme of Season 11 and, as expected, there is a snowy holiday makeover, something common in this time of the year in COD Mobile. Players had to download the Raid-Holiday map for the Season 10 update, but it will only be unveiled in the upcoming one. Players can also expect a return to holiday season game modes like Prop Hunt and Snowball Fight.
Multiple new skins have been leaked for COD Mobile Season 11 and players can expect surprises like YouTuber skins, such as iFerg and Hawksnest. Along with the special operator skins, there are bundle skins, skins from Battle Pass, free event operator skins and much more.
Below is a list of all the confirmed epic operator skins coming to COD Mobile in Season 11:
- Archangel- Maroon Sea
- Atlas Arctic
- Battery- CPT Catalyst
- Bobbyplays
- D-Day- Ambush
- Dark Shepherd- Frost
- Firebreak- Basillisk
- Golem- Minimalist
- Hawksnest
- Ferg
- Keegan (132 Re-skin)
- Merc 5- Drastico
- Nikolai- Turned
- Outrider- Firefrost
- Reaper- Naughty List
- Scout- Exit Glacier
- Seraph- Lykoi
- Soap- Cliffhanger
- Special Ops 1- Bloodsucker
- Special OPs 4- Firefrost
- Tengu- Ice Yai
- Torque- King
- Vagr Modir- Whisper of Winter
- Zero- Holiday Hacker
The Firebreak skin is expected to be a Legendary skin and players will get the legendary variant of the D13 Sector in the same draw. COD Mobile Season 11 will be released in a week's time, but players can expect the content to drop to happen a few days prior.