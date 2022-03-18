COD Mobile launches new Legendary Holger-26 in Deep Summoning draw

COD Mobile has launched a new lucky draw and it features a new legendary weapon that is making its debut. The Holger-26 now has a legendary version. Previously, the weapon only had a mythic version and since there is no redux for mythic draws, players who missed out on that opportunity can purchase the legendary Holger-26 Risen Deep instead.
The Deep Summoning draw is now live in the game and players can purchase all the ten items along with the legendary weapon. Lucky Draws are tricky and sometimes favor players who get the items with the least odds early. However, such occurrences are rare and players should always evaluate the weapon skin and its utility before opting to purchase it.
The Holger-26 was a popular choice of weapon two seasons ago. Nonetheless, players often bring it out in COD Mobile ranked matches because of its consistency.
All items in the Deep Summoning draw in COD Mobile Season 2
Holger-26 is one of the most reliable LMGs in the game, which is one of the reasons why players prefer to use it even though it has been long missing from the meta. Although some recoil was added to it, players often use the red-dot sights to nullify the recoil while 'spraying and praying.'
It has a great ability to wall-bang and with the Disable perk attached, players can kill even quicker with this LMG. While it is certainly not a top five weapon in Season 2, players who main the Holger-26 will definitely be pleased with the draw.
Below are all the items available in the Deep Summoning Draw in Season 2:
- Calling Card- Deep Dive
- Emote- Watery Grave
- Crossbow- Trenched
- ICR-1- Trenched
- Boat- Trenched
- Charm- Blobfish
- Cyro bomb- Trenched
- Ballastic Shield- Trenched
- Bathysphere- Edltrich Terror
- Holger-26- Risen Deep
The entire lucky draw will set players back approximately between $130 to $150, with the cost of the entire draw or cost per draw differing in every region. The lucky draw is expected to stay in the game until the end of the season and players will be able to purchase it at any time.
