COD Mobile launches second HBRa3 legendary after recent buff in Season 2

COD Mobile has launched a new lucky draw and players can obtain a brand new legendary HBRa3 from it. The first legendary HBRa3 was launched back in 2020 and the weapon was not even one of the top ones at the time. It was just released in the game and players were figuring out how to get past the fat ironsights on the base version of the weapon. However, now after the recent buff to the HBRa3, a legendary version makes a lot of sense.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Make a shocking entrance!



⚔ Cipher

HBRa3 - Rictus Arc

& more!



New legendary weapon & epic items have been added to the Make a shocking entrance!⚔ CipherHBRa3 - Rictus Arc& more!New legendary weapon & epic items have been added to the #CODMobile store and is available now! ⚡ Make a shocking entrance! ⚡⚔ Cipher💥 HBRa3 - Rictus Arc& more!🆕 New legendary weapon & epic items have been added to the #CODMobile store and is available now! https://t.co/ETabk00kC2

The Prototype Draw is live in COD Mobile Season 2, and players can pull the new HBRa3 Rictus Arc. Along with the legendary weapon, there is a new operator skin and eight more exclusive items for both multiplayer and battle royale.

All items in the new Prototype Draw in COD Mobile Season 2

COD Mobile players can purchase the new legendary HBRa3- Rictus Arc from the Prototype Draw along with nine other exclusive items. The odds of pulling the legendary quick are quite low, and with each pull, the odds increase for the remaining items in the draw.

AminGhx @AminGhx "Prototype Draw" featuring "HBRa3 - Rictus Arc" and "Cipher" from March 4th "Prototype Draw" featuring "HBRa3 - Rictus Arc" and "Cipher" from March 4th https://t.co/TITWaK4MUb

Below are all the items available in the new Prototype Draw in Season 2:

Muscle Car- Voltaic Charge

Calling Card- Electro Shocked

MX9- Voltaic Charge

Clown- Voltaic Charge

Cluster Grenade- Voltaic Charge

Bowie Knife- Voltaic Charge

Charm- Bionic Eye

Emote- Song of My People

Operator skin- Cipher

HBRa3- Rictus Arc

While the HBRa3 might not make it to the top 3 weapons list this season, it is not as trash as it used to be. At medium range, the assault rifle can do some decent damage. However, they might easily lose out to Kilo-141 or the M13. Even the CBR4 is a more viable weapon this season than the HBRa3. Nonetheless, it is always boring to stick to meta weapons and HBRa3 can offer a fresh break.

The lucky draw will be available in the game until the end of the season and players can purchase the items by exchanging them for COD Points. The cost of the entire lucky draw varies depending upon the region and cost of the COD points in the store.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi