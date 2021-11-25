New COD Mobile game to be released soon? Influencers share their opinions

Rumors about a new COD Mobile title have been going around for quite some time. They began after an Activision job position mentioned Warzone Mobile in the details. However, since the event, Activision has been extremely tight-lipped about a possible new title coming to the mobile phone platform at any time in the future.

More and more leaks are dropping every now and then, along with content creators starting to speak about this rumored title. While there is no official word on the topic yet, there seem to be clear signs that something is in the works and might be revealed in the near future.

Some reports have suggested Activision is in the course of developing not one, but multiple Call of Duty mobile titles. If these rumors turn out to be true, COD Mobile players certainly have a lot to look forward to, quite similar to the vast majority of content that PC and console players receive every year.

iFerg and other creators reveal a new COD Mobile is coming to town soon

During a stream yesterday, Irish YouTuber iFerg started talking about a new COD Mobile title that is in development. While the rumors have been going around for some time now, the very fact that popular content creators are speaking about it automatically brings in more leverage to the fact that the rumors are true.

Ferg @Ferg I can’t believe we’re getting a new COD Mobile, wow.. I can’t believe we’re getting a new COD Mobile, wow..

NYSL Bobby, another popular COD Mobile YouTuber, also tweeted an entire thread yesterday with tons of evidence that suggests a new COD Mobile is in development. Some of the tweets go as far as to confirm rumors from inside sources in Activision.

NYSL Bobby @RealBobbyPlays CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



“But no announcements today”



As a reminder: Activision job listing suggested Warzone for Mobile is in development Activision President confirms they are looking into Warzone as an important piece to expand the franchise to new regions, including mobile.“But no announcements today”As a reminder: Activision job listing suggested Warzone for Mobile is in development charlieintel.com/new-activision… Activision President confirms they are looking into Warzone as an important piece to expand the franchise to new regions, including mobile.“But no announcements today”As a reminder: Activision job listing suggested Warzone for Mobile is in development charlieintel.com/new-activision… Around 1 year ago Activision President confirms they’re looking to expand Warzone to mobile twitter.com/charlieINTEL/s… Around 1 year ago Activision President confirms they’re looking to expand Warzone to mobile twitter.com/charlieINTEL/s…

There is also news that Activision seeks to combine mobile and PC/console titles together, which was obviously not so well-received by the community.

Popular Warzone YouTuber and content creator Swagg from FaZe commented on this rumor earlier and many within the community resonated with his thoughts.

Snapdragon UK accidentally teased Warzone Mobile earlier this month, which only adds more evidence to support the ongoing theory. If everything goes well, the community may get to see an official announcement in the coming months.

