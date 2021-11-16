PUBG New State vs COD Mobile: How different are the two games on Android devices?

PUBG New State saw an overwhelming response from its player base. Over 10 million downloads were recorded on the Play Store just one day after its global launch. Today, there’s a huge market for mobile gaming and game developers are constantly trying to bring in new games.

COD Mobile is another famous battle royale game that was launched on 1 October 2019. This game is extremely popular and has a dedicated player base. While both of these games might be battle royale titles, they are quite different in terms of what they offer.

How different are PUBG New State and COD Mobile?

One of the most noticeable differences between the two games is the graphics. In PUBG New State, the colors seem more saturated and realistic compared to COD Mobile. The latter is a little brighter but lacks the vibrance that PUBG New State offers. Since PUBG New State is a newer game, the textures are far better than that of COD Mobile.

Another main difference between the two is that COD Mobile has a multiplayer game mode whereas PUBG New State is purely a battle royale game. Since the game is fairly new, the movement and shooting mechanics in PUBG New State are marginally better compared to COD Mobile.

Sound design is important in any game as it contributes a lot towards providing players with an immersive gaming experience, and the sound design in PUBG New State is slightly more realistic.

However, COD Mobile definitely offers more in terms of cosmetics. PUBG New State is relatively new and the devs will surely be bringing in more accessories that will keep the player base happy.

PUBG New State is set in 2051 and includes futuristic gadgets like drones which will allow players to conduct recon with ease.

Another difference between the two titles is that COD Mobile has a vast array of maps, whereas PUBG New State only has four maps, one of which is a training ground.

These are some of the differences between the two titles. While both have their respective pros and cons, they are great games with an expanding player base.

Edited by Siddharth Satish