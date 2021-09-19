COD Mobile officially announces second Anniversary season, launch date and more

COD Mobile Season 7 "Elite of the Elite" is currently live and with only a few days left in the season, all the attention is being shifted to the upcoming one. COD Mobile's second anniversary will take place in October and it seems like the celebrations have started early.

Last year, players received a massive first anniversary season that saw an extension of the Battle Royale map, an exclusive anniversary Battle Pass, new modes and much more. COD Mobile players can expect things to get even crazier this year.

COD Mobile has officially announced that the massive second anniversary update is dropping in the game in three days' time.

The Blackout map confirmed for second anniversary update of COD Mobile

The Blackout map from Black Ops 4 has also been confirmed for COD Mobile. It will be added to the second anniversary update that will launch in three days' time. Players will be able to hop onto the new map as soon as the new season drops.

Since Black Ops 4 and Blackout were paid titles, not many players who play COD Mobile now have any idea about this map. Alcatraz is also from Black Ops 4 and Modern Warfare Warzone, and it has been in the game since the first anniversary update.

The Blackout map will be a fresh welcome for most Battle Royale players who are tired of the Isolated map that they have been playing on since 2019. Battle Royale players can expect more updates in this mode with the new map. Based on new classes and vehicles, the test server has teased that most of the gameplay mechanisms in Battle Royale are changing.

When will the second anniversary season launch in COD Mobile?

COD Mobile's second anniversary season is expected to launch on September 23, 2021. The massive update will be added to the game in a few days but all the new content will go live only after Season 7 comes to an end.

Season 8 is going to be massive. F2P players can expect a lot of new skins and events with more free rewards. Watch out for the massive content drop during the end days of Season 7.

