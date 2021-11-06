COD Mobile players get a special gift with the worldwide launch of COD Vanguard

COD Mobile players and the rest of the Call of Duty community are hyped today as it's the release date for the brand new Call of Duty title for consoles and PC. After a year of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, it is now time for the Sledgehammer Games' COD Vanguard to take over.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Tag the squad to remind them to bring their A game in #Vanguard tomorrow 🔥 Tag the squad to remind them to bring their A game in #Vanguard tomorrow 🔥 https://t.co/ZhxbeXW8oX

COD Mobile players will also benefit from this worldwide release as Activision is holding a promotional event in the game where players are getting a free character skin to celebrate the launch of COD Vanguard.

How to redeem the free Friggs skin in COD Mobile Season 9

Cod Mobile players will notice that a new event has been added under the Featured banner. Friggs operator skin is awaiting players as soon as they login into the game. To redeem the free character, players need to follow these simple steps:

Login to COD Mobile with an Activision or social account

Go to Featured Events and click on the Call of Duty: Vanguard tag

Click on the 'Claim' button to redeem the Friggs character skin for free

The skin can be located in the loadout inventory. Players can even search it by the name to equip it quickly.

The event will run until December 16, 2021 and players will need to redeem it before the end date.

New event page for free operator skin in Season 9 (Image via COD Mobile)

Friggs is known as Private Lucas Riggs in COD Vanguard and is one of the central characters in the campaign. Another central character, Arthur Kingsley, was also available on COD Mobile during the beta launch of COD Vanguard.

This is not the first time Activision has rewarded COD Mobile players for being an integral part of the community. The previous year when Black Ops: Cold War was released, COD Mobile players had the chance to redeem the Adler character skin by playing the game. Later, even Frank Woods was added to the shop as a crate skin.

Edited by R. Elahi