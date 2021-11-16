COD Mobile: Ranked Series 5 rewards revealed

COD Mobile Season 9 is about to come to an end and with it will conclude Ranked Series 4 that started back in Season 8. Every ranked season for multiplayer and battle royale runs for two seasons, and then the ranks of every player are reset and brought down by two whole tiers. Therefore, players who reached legendary this season will go back to Master 1 at the beginning of Ranked Series 5.

There are multiple rewards that players can earn by progressing on the tiers. There are separate rewards for both multiplayer and battle royale, and players will have to play both modes to collect all the free items in store. COD Mobile has just revealed the main rewards for Ranked Series 5 in both multiplayer and battle royale.

Grinch coming to Ranked Series 5 along with Swordfish Mk2 in COD Mobile Season 10

The trailer for Ranked Series 5 is out, and Grinch will be a free character that players will be able to unlock in the upcoming season of COD Mobile. To date, Grinch has not been given away for free, and players can only obtain multiple variants of this character from crates, bundles or lucky draws.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile



🥇 Ranked Series 5 will be deploying in the next season of ☝➕ Get those ranks up as high as you can before it resets for a new series!🥇 Ranked Series 5 will be deploying in the next season of #CODMobile next week! ☝➕ Get those ranks up as high as you can before it resets for a new series!🥇 Ranked Series 5 will be deploying in the next season of #CODMobile next week! https://t.co/5NIJD4C7sG

COD Mobile players can unlock this character by reaching the Grand Master 3 tier in battle royale. Multiplayer has its rewards, and in the upcoming series, players will have a chance to unlock an epic Swordfish MK2, as revealed in the trailer.

This is the second epic weapons blueprint for Swordfish MK2. Considering the weapon is not up there in the current meta, players might be disappointed that a better weapon blueprint was not provided as a grindable option in ranked matches.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

COD Mobile Season 10 launches on November 18, and players will be able to grind out both of these skins along with many more after the new season is underway.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar