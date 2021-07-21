COD Mobile: Rewards for Ranked Series 3 leaked

With lesser than ten days to go until the new season drops, COD Mobile data miners have successfully leaked the ranked rewards for Series 3, which will commence with Season 6.

COD Mobile players unlock ranked rewards by grinding the ranked lobbies in Multiplayer and Battle Royale. Every rank tier has prizes, but only the levels higher than Master 1 have the most desired ones.

Reaching Master 3 in BR will unlock the exclusive epic operator skin. Similarly, reaching Master 3 in Multiplayer will unlock an epic weapon blueprint.

Players who reach the Legendary rank for Multiplayer and Battle Royale in a series will unlock all the ranked rewards. The highest reward for attaining the Legendary tier is unlocking the series-exclusive calling card and avatar frame.

As mentioned, the Ranked Series 3 rewards have been leaked, and a paid character skin is going free next season. Lerch-Penalty Kick is the free epic operator skin that players will unlock if they cross Master 3 in ranked Battle Royale.

Marcus "Lerch" Ortega is a character from Modern Warfare 2019, and he was featured as the exclusive Battle Pass reward in Season 5 of the title. Below is the in-game description of the character, along with the first look of the Lerch-Penalty Kick in COD Mobile.

Ranked Series 3 Reward, Lerch - Penalty Kick in Season 6 #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/b1uQw4veey — MysticKB (@kunalbhojwani02) July 20, 2021

"A cold-hearted operator who is a one-man force multiplier. Former MARSOC member who received a general discharge under honorable conditions. Barely. Thrives in the private sector where he operates under his own terms."

COD Mobile highest multiplayer ranked reward for Series 3

The epic weapon blueprint that gamers will get for reaching Master 3 next season is CR-56 AMAX- Street Venom. The CR 56 AMAX was released in the current season's Battle Pass.

Here is a first look at the leaked weapon blueprint.

🔴 Ranked Series 3 Main Rewards

🔹Lerch - Penalty Kick

🔹CR-56 AMAX - Street Venom pic.twitter.com/33bBdMhxud — REBEL CODM (@RebelCodm_YT) July 20, 2021

Players can unlock the base version by reaching tier 21 of the free Battle Pass. An epic blueprint awaits at tier 50 for owners of the premium Battle Pass.

The weapon did not make the top five this season, but the devs might bring in some balance changes with the season update, which might change things for the newly released AR in COD Mobile.

Also read: COD Mobile Test Server reveals new Completionist Camo and customizable map settings

Edited by Ravi Iyer