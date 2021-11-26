COD Mobile: New upcoming event, lucky draw, and Black Friday deals in Season 10

COD Mobile Season 10 is less than a week old and players are already excited to explore a lot of the new content that will be added to the game in the coming weeks.

A new event will be unlocked November 25, and it will be the themed event for this season. Players will earn a lot of free cosmetics during this event, and leaks are pointing towards epic rarity weapon blueprints and operator skins.

COD Mobile players are also getting a new lucky draw and the first teaser for the new draw has been revealed. Black Friday deals are also coming to COD Mobile, and players will be able to purchase weapons from crates at an all-time low price.

New event - Hunt for Stansfield in COD Mobile Season 10

New themed event, Hunt for Stansfield, releases November 25 in COD Mobile Season 10 and players can participate in this limited-time event to earn a ton of free rewards. Furthermore, there will be Battle Pass XP available for free that players can also unlock by playing the new themed COD Mobile event.

Since Clan Wars is on, players can complete missions in the event by playing on the Clan War objectives and earning more node points for their clans. New missions will be made available every day in the upcoming event and players will have ample time to complete all of them before they are taken off COD Mobile.

Players might also see more free rewards on the leaderboards for the new event.

Upcoming new lucky draw and Black Fridays deals

A new Lucky Draw teaser has been released and players will be able to purchase a new legendary Peacekeeper skin when the mini update drops in COD Mobile.

The operator skin in this draw will be Death Angel Alice, who is well known for her dramatic voicelines.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have also been announced in the Garena version of COD Mobile and players expect the same in the global version.

While the offers are yet to be revealed, leaks have suggested players will have the chance to unlock Anime Super Crate, Deep League Crate, Sharkbait Crate and more for extremely low prices.

Black Friday deals start November 25 and will run until November 28, 2021. Players can check out all the new additions after the mini-update tomorrow.

