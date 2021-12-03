New Legendary SVD released in COD Mobile alongside new operator Nyx

COD Mobile Season 10 introduced the new functional sniper, the SVD, also known as the Dragonauv, to the Call of Duty franchise. This semi-automatic sniper rifle is reminiscent of the Arctic 50 sniper, a favorite of the spammers in COD Mobile.

However, ever since players started playing with SVD, it has become an exceptionally dynamic sniper in all situations. From quick scopes to accurately taking down players from range, the SVD is the new rage in COD Mobile ranked matches.

🆕 New legendary weapon & epic items are available in the 🎯 Long-ranged & lethal!💥 No targets missed if spotted.🟣 SVD - Toxicant🔮 Nyx& more!🆕 New legendary weapon & epic items are available in the #CODMobile store now! 🎯 Long-ranged & lethal!💥 No targets missed if spotted.🟣 SVD - Toxicant🔮 Nyx& more!🆕 New legendary weapon & epic items are available in the #CODMobile store now! https://t.co/WF91NC7I0m

Things just became more exciting for SVD lovers on COD Mobile because a Legendary blueprint of the same has been released in the game. A new lucky draw has been added to the game, and players can pull the new Legendary sniper from it.

Along with the sniper, COD Mobile users have the chance to pull nine more exclusive cosmetics, including the new operator Nyx in its default uniform.

All items in new Shadow Stung draw in COD Mobile Season 10

The new Shadow Stung Draw introduces the Legendary SVD-Toxicant to COD Mobile gamers with a unique kill animation and weapon graphics. The firearm sports a scorpion vibe, and enemies are stung with a holographic scorpion tail once they are shot with the Toxicant blueprint.

Another unique aspect of this draw is the new operator added to the game. It is the first time that COD Mobile players will have a chance to own the Nyx in their inventory.

Below are all ten items that users can unlock from the Shadow Stung Draw:

Type-25 - Blight

Emote - Spiked Death

Trip Mine - Blight

Renetti - Blight

Nunchuks - Blight

Calling Card - Target Breach

Parachute - Blight

Charm - Scorpion

Operator - Nyx

SVD - Toxicant

The draw features three Legendary items and seven Epic variants. Players who use the Nunchuks in multiplayer matches will surely enjoy owning its first-ever Epic blueprint in the game.

COD Mobile gamers can expect this draw to be in the game before the season ends.

Edited by Ravi Iyer