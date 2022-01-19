COD Mobile Season 11: New Fire Raid Draw introduces legendary Man-O-War

COD Mobile Season 11 is almost over, and the new update for Season 1: Heist has already dropped on all platforms. The season, however, does not begin until two more days. The new season will bring forth a ton of new content, new events, missions, brand new Battle Pass, new characters and a lot more.

However, before that can become a reality, there is a new lucky draw in store for the players. The Man-O-War has been blessed with another legendary variant, taking the tally up to three.

All players can participate in this lucky draw with COD Points that can be purchased from the Store. Recently, a few players in the community got lucky and were rewarded with 2400 COD points for free. They can now use this in-game currency to purchase lucky draws, crates or anything they fancy from the Store.

All items in the Fire Raid Draw in COD Mobile Season 11

There are ten items that players can purchase from the lucky draw. Apart from the legendary blueprint, there is also a character skin to go along with it. The odds for the weapon and character skin are pretty low, and it increases with each pull. Unless the players are fortunate, the chances of getting the legendary weapon blueprint for the Man-O-War assault rifle are quite low.

Below are all the items available in the new Fire Raid Draw for COD Mobile Season 11:

Wingsuit- Bolted Steel

Prizefighters- Bolted Steel

Motorcycle- Bolted Steel

50 GS- Bolted Steel

Emote- Conduction

AK117- Bolted Steel

Calling Card- Cruise Missile

Battery- Cpt Catalyst

Man-O-War- Strafing Run

The Man-O-War is a versatile weapon capable of causing a lot of damage, even though it does not belong to the fast-fire rate meta. The new Strafing Run legendary blueprint for Man-O-War has a custom ironsight that many call pay-to-win.

The lucky draw can be expected to be in the game for a week, including some time in the upcoming COD Mobile Season 1 (2022): Heist.

