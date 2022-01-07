COD Mobile launches new Type-25 legendary blueprint and legendary sticker

COD Mobile launched a new legendary Type-25 today. This piece of machinery was leaked a few days ago, and players can finally acquire the weapon from the Store.

The community will definitely appreciate the devs for launching another Type-25 legendary skin, as the other two are quite old. Since Type-25 is the meta, it is definitely worth a shot.

New legendary weapon & epic items have been added to the You do NOT want to be on the other end of his scythe or bullets.Dark Shepherd - Half LightType 25 - Horseman's Pick& more!New legendary weapon & epic items have been added to the #CODMobile store now! 🚫💀 You do NOT want to be on the other end of his scythe or bullets.⚡ Dark Shepherd - Half Light💥 Type 25 - Horseman's Pick& more!🆕 New legendary weapon & epic items have been added to the #CODMobile store now! https://t.co/tRa7OU5DBl

The new Pale Horseman lucky draw is out in the game and players can acquire nine other items apart from the legendary Type-25 weapon. The lucky draw has an exciting dark sentiment all over it, and every item in the draw replicates this theme.

A Dark Shepard skin is also available in the same draw and it brings forth a Grim Reaper-like atmosphere to the entire thing. Even the kill effect on the legendary blueprint has the Grim Reaper slashing the soul of the enemies.

The ironsights on the new legendary Type-25 are extremely clean and will allow COD Mobile players to get rid of a red-dot and take accurate gunfights in range. The ironsight is similar to the Anonized-Holger 26 that players could unlock from the Battle Pass in Season 8.

All items in the Horseman Lucky Draw in COD Mobile Season 11

There are ten items in the lucky draw and COD Mobile players can unlock every item for COD Points. The price of the lucky draw depends upon the cost of the COD Points on a particular server, and it differs in every region.

The odds of pulling the Type-25 legendary weapon blueprint in the first few pulls are really low. Most of the time, players do not get lucky and have to purchase the entire draw if they are interested in the weapon. Usually, it takes $150 to purchase an entire draw in the United States.

Below are all the items in the lucky draw:

Sickle- Cold Light

Wingsuit- Cold Light

Cyro Bomb- Cold Light

Helicopter- Cold Light

Dark Shepard- Half Light

Calling Card- Frozen Soul

Emote- Frost Class

M4LMG- Cold Cutter

Spray- Half-Lit Muse

Type-25- Horseman's Pick

The draw will be available in the Store until the end of the season and COD Mobile players can purchase it before the upcoming yearly reset.

