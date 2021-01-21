COD Mobile Season 14 expected release date, weapon leaks, and more

COD Mobile is one of the most eminent names in the Esports community. The game has an active player base all over the world. Alongside offering various features, modes, and events, the developers also bring in routine updates to the game.

The ongoing Season 13 of COD Mobile "Winter War" is about to end. Even though this season ends, a new one will begin soon thereafter. This article looks at the expected release date of Season 14 of COD Mobile and several other leaks of the upcoming update.

Expected release date of COD Mobile Season 14

A monthly-login calendar, a new Battle Pass, a new Multiplayer Nuketown Russia map, and additional features were published in COD Mobile Season 13 "Winter War." Activision said that Season 14 would soon be placed on the Public Beta Test server in a public statement.

Season 14 is scheduled to commence on January 27th, 2021 (UTC), following the Monthly Login Calendar and Battle Pass end date. But the official release date has not been announced by Activision yet.

Leaked game modes, weapons, and animations

According to a video made by Anonymous YT in the Beta Test server, the following are some of the gameplay mode and weapon leaks that may appear in the upcoming Season 14:

Attack of the Undead 2.0 mode (Image via AnonymousYT/YouTube)

3v3 Gunfight| Gulag game mode (Image via AnonymousYT/YouTube)

New Multiplayer map: Rebirth (Image via AnonymousYT/YouTube)

New in-game animation - Weapon inspection (Image via AnonymousYT/YouTube)

New BR Class - Desperado (Image via AnonymousYT/YouTube)

New Operator Skill - Gravity Vortex Gun (Image via AnonymousYT/YouTube)

New P90 weapon (Image via AnonymousYT/YouTube)

The upcoming Season 14 is in the beta stage of development right now. Players will soon be able to update the game when Season 14 is released.