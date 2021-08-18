COD Mobile: Season 7 leaks suggest upcoming legendary Helicopter, QQ9 skin and more

COD Mobile Season 7 is right round the corner and new content is on its way to take over what is left of this season. Based on the Season 6 Battle Pass counter, there is only a week left in Season 6. Furthermore, COD Mobile has announced that the newly released zombie mode is going to be a limited time mode. This could mean that players might not get to play Undead Siege in Season 7.

However, there are many more things to look forward to. There are new maps and new weapons coming to the game that COD Mobile players will experience for the very first time. COD Mobile has already officially teased the two new weapons, one of which is a secondary.

So you say you've used all these weapons before?

🤔 You sure about that?



Coming soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/g1VsOsCQJa — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 15, 2021

Players who are excited about new skins will have a chance to purchase the legendary Reaper-Ashura character skin that is coming next season. Reaper-Ashura was initially expected to be the second legendary character, but that went to Mace.

The model of the Legendary Reaper - Ashura was found in Chinese version game files. pic.twitter.com/Pp4XmRjaiR — Gamervines (@gamervines_) August 13, 2021

New M4LMG Salamander and QQ9 legendary in COD Mobile Season 7

M4LMG Salamander is another legendary weapon that is waiting to be launched in the game. The weapon was teased and had its gameplay revealed long ago, but it never made it to COD Mobile. While M4LMG is not the best weapon to sport in competitive multiplayer matches, it is one of the best options for Battle Royale.

One of the lucky draws will also bring the first legendary vehicle to COD Mobile. Based on the leaks, the first legendary vehicle is going to be the Helicopter.

The other leaked legendary gun is the new QQ9 - Mooner. The name might not be accurate as it comes from the leaked data files; however, the skin has been confirmed. It looks very similar to the existing ASM-10 legendary skin that was added to COD Mobile last season. However, QQ9 is still a competitive weapon and there will be a lot of takers for this new skin.

QQ9 - Mooner coming in Lucky Draw in Season 7. #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/iVYCAou9Re — Call of Duty: Mobile News (@codmINTEL) August 17, 2021

Season 7 of COD Mobile will have a lot of exciting content to offer. Players also look forward to the second anniversary celebrations in October and Season 7 will lay the path for it.

Edited by Sabine Algur