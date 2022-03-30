COD Mobile secretly launches new PP19-Bizon legendary

COD Mobile has a way of launching new legendary weapons in the game, and it usually takes place with a ton of promotions. There are teasers, promos, and Twitter posts reminding players of a new legendary item coming into the game.

However, a new legendary PP19-Bizon has been launched in the game without any warning of sorts to the community. It is as if the devs did not want players to know about the new lucky draw in the game.

PP19-Bizon "Homebrew Hex" is out in the game, and players can go in and try their luck in the draw. Players will also be able to unlock a ton of other items based on the same theme.

Read on to find out everything that has been released in the new lucky draw inside COD Mobile.

All the items in the Icon of Rage Draw in COD Mobile Season 3

Before diving into the draw, players need to figure out how the PP19-Bizon fits into the current meta. The Season 3 update is out, and ICR-1 is currently the weapon of choice because of its buffs.

PP19-Bizon is one of the beginner weapons in the game. It is easy to use and holds a huge magazine by default that players can spray and pray. The damage drop-off is significant, and it takes a lot of bullets to kill players.

However, beginners will enjoy using this weapon in multiplayer matches with negligible recoil and a ton of bullets in the magazine. It is not even close to being meta. However, in the right hand, it can cause significant damage with ease.

Below are all the items players can unlock from the Icon of the Rage Draw in COD Mobile Season 2:

Motorcycle- Occult Mark

Calling Card- Ritual Inferno

Rytec AMR- Occult Mark

Molotov Cocktail- Occult Mark

Pump- Occult Mark

Thumper- Occult Mark

Legendary sticker

Emote- Pyromaniac

Nikto- Urban Occult

PP19- Bizon- Homebrewed Hex

The draw will be available in the game for quite some time into the new season. The odds of items in the draw are reduced with each pull. The legendary blueprint and the operator skin will have the lowest odds among all the other items in the draw. The draw price is variable and will be different for every region.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar