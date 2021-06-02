COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Stage 1 to start on 3rd June

The COD Mobile World Championship 2021 will commence tomorrow i.e 3rd of June. Activision is organizing the 2 Million prize pool tournament in partnership with Sony Xperia.

☝️ Stage 1 of the #CODMobile World Championship 2021 starts 6/3 UTC in game! See how to earn epic rewards here 👉 https://t.co/Vs9Xjj7ahN



✨ Sony is the Presenting Partner of Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship👉 https://t.co/05H5ehzRBh#WeAreCODM pic.twitter.com/eJjjaQUU8S — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) May 17, 2021

The tournament will be played in five different stages

Stage 1 – Solo Play

Stage 2 – Team Play

Stage 3 – Regional Qualifiers

Stage 4 – Regional Playoffs

Stage 5 – COD Mobile World Championship Finals

Stage 1 starting from June 3rd will conclude on June 27th. In this stage, each player will compete individually to accumulate COD Mobile World Championship Tournament points.

There will be four consecutive weeks of Solo Play, running from Thursdays to Sundays

Week One: June 3rd, 5:30 AM IST until June 6th, 5:29 AM IST

Week Two: June 10th, 5:30 AM IST until June 13th, 5:29 AM IST

Week Three: June 17th, 5:30 AM IST until June 20th, 5:29 AM IST

Week Four: June 24th, 5:30 AM IST until June 27th, 5:29 AM IST

All players will be required to compete in Ranked Mode in which they will have to gain a total of 60 points in 10 matches across any of the four weekends.

COD Mobile World Championship Tournament Points

The tournament points will be based on each Ranked Match win determined by players' in-game rank. The point distribution for each Stage 1 Ranked Match win is as follows:

ROOKIE- 10 points

VETERAN- 11 points

ELITE- 12 points

PRO- 14 points

MASTER- 16 points

LEGENDARY- 18 points

In-Game Rewards:-

Every player who signs up for the tournament will receive 500 in-game credits and a 2021 competitor frame.

Manta Ray - 2021 MVP(stage 1 reward)

M4LMG - Playmaker(week 1 reward)

QXR - Playmaker (week 2 reward)

M16 - Playmaker (week 3 reward)

RUS-79U - Playmaker (week 4 reward)

After the conclusion of Stage 1, i.e Solo Play, COD Mobile players who earned 60 points in any of the four Stage 1 weekends will qualify for Stage 2. They will be notified via an in-game inbox message.

After that, every eligible player must form or join a team of 5 or 6 players from the one who has qualified for Stage 2. Stage 2 will commence from July 1st.

Also Read: COD Mobile vs. PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices in June 2021?

Edited by Gautham Balaji