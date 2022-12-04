COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 5: Groups, schedule, and viewer rewards revealed 

The four-day Stage 5 of the 2022 COD Mobile World Championship is just around the corner, which will see the 16 teams fight each other in a LAN event in Raleigh, United States. These squads qualified for the phase through various tournaments that took place around the world.

Starting on November 15, the contest will begin alongside two other esports tournaments, the COD League Major 1 and the COD Endowment Bowl III. These three competitions will be played at the same venue.

Activision, the publisher of the game, revealed that the COD Mobile World Championship will feature four groups containing four teams each. The Group Stage will follow a double-elimination format, where every match will be a best-of-five.

The top two teams from each group will make the cut for the next phase, the Playoffs. This also means that the bottom two squads will be eliminated from the COD Mobile Championship.

COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Groups

Here are the groups as revealed by Activision:

Group A

In Group A's first round, India's GodLike Esports will face North America's NYSL Mayhem, while Stamina will play against Smart Omega.

GodLike Esports (India) NYSL Mayhem (North America) Stamina Esports (Europe) Smart Omega (Philippines)

Group B

iNCO Gaming will battle Strut Esports, while Team Vitality will go up against China's Wolves in the upper round of the first round.

iNCO Gaming (Brazil) Strut Esports (Brazil) Team Vitality (India) Wolves (China)

Group C

Influence Chemin and Qing jiu will face each other in Round 1, while Scarz will take on Tribe Gaming.

Influence Chemin (Brazil) Qing jiu Club (China) Scarz (Japan) Tribe Gaming (North America)

Group D

COD Mobile Invitational Fall's champion, ALMGHTY, will compete against Luminosity, while Skade will face Nova Esports in their opening round of Group D.

ALMGHTY (Indonesia) Luminosity Gaming (North America) Skade (Brazil) Nova Esports (Europe)

Both stages of the Championship will be livestreamed on the YouTube and Twitch channels of COD Mobile esports. Activision will also offer several rewards to the viewers, which include Credits, skins, and more. Readers can check out the tweet below for more details.

Schedule of COD Mobile Championship 2022 Stage 5

December 15

9:00 am-3:30 pm ET - Group Stage

3:30 pm-4:30 pm ET - Champs Bracket Quarterfinals

December 16

12:00 pm-4:00 pm ET - C.O.D.E. Bowl III

December 17

9:00 am-10:15 am ET - Elimination Bracket R1

10:15 am-11:30 am ET - Champs Bracket Semifinals

11:30 am-12:45 pm ET - Elimination Bracket R2

12:45 pm-2:00 pm ET - Elimination Bracket Semifinals

December 18

9:00 am-10:15 am ET - Champs Bracket Finals

10:15 am-11:30 am ET - Elimination Bracket Finals

11:30 am-1:30 pm ET - Grand Finals

The publisher has allocated $700K for the team that wins the event, while the next best squad will receive $280K. The minimum prize money a side can win in the tournament is $15K.

