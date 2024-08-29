COD Mobile World Championship 2024: All 16 qualified teams and dates revealed 

Stage 5 or the main event of the COD Mobile World Championship 2024 is set to be played from October 4 to 6 in Atlanta, North America. All the 16 participating teams from across the world have been confirmed for this ultimate stage of the championship. These clubs will collide against each other at the Georgia World Congress Center for the trophy and a prize pool of $1 million.

The detailed format of the event will be revealed in the coming weeks. This is the fifth edition of the World Championship. The previous edition was also hosted at the same venue in December last year.

Qualified teams for COD Mobile World Championship 2024

Three teams each from China, North America, and LATAM regions have been selected for the competition. Two teams each from India, Europe, and Garena regions have also qualified, while one team from Japan has made it to the event. Here are the names of all 16 clubs:

XROCK (China) Wolves (China) Qing Jiu Club (China) Diavolos (Japan) Elevate (Philippines) Stalwart Esports (Philippines) Team Vitality (India) Team GodLike (India) Luminosity (North America) Status Quo (North America) Tribe Gaming (North America) Galorys (Brazil) Ancient Gaming (Brazil) Four Magic Vitrinni (Brazil) Animus (Europe) Exclusive (Europe)

XROC qualified for the World Finals after winning the China Masters 2024 Season 8. The roster had a dominant run during that event. Qing Jiu Club and Wolves from China have been chosen for the tournament based on their rankings in the regional Championship Points.

Wolves were also the winners of the World Championship 2023 and will now look to defend their title. The Chinese club defeated Indian team GodLike in the Grand Finals of the previous edition.

Luminosity have acquired the former roster of Nexus, who won the Snapdragon Pro Series S5 North America. Status Quo and Tribe Gaming were placed second and third, respectively. These three rosters have made it to the COD Mobile World Championship 2024.

Galorys, Ancient, and Four Magic Vitrinni from Brazil were the top three teams in the Snapdragon Pro Series S5 Latin America.

Team Vitality and GodLike ranked first and second, respectively, in SPS S5 India. Both clubs have made it to the COD Mobile World Championship for the fourth consecutive time.

Animus and Exclusive were the top two teams in the SPS S5 Europe, while Elevate and Stalwart Esports were the top two performers in the Garena region (Southeast Asia). Japan’s Diavolos performed well in their regional qualifier and will now represent their country in the COD Mobile World Championship 2024.

