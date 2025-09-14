COD Mobile World Championship 2025: All 16 qualified teams, dates, and prize pool distribution announced 

All 16 participants of the COD Mobile World Championship 2025 have been confirmed. The prestigious event is scheduled to be played from November 7 to 9 in Katowice, Poland. Sixteen teams from around the world will compete against one another for a substantial prize pool of $850,000. The champions will be awarded a cash prize of $350,000.The Group Stage of the World Championship 2025 will take place on November 7, with the teams seeded equally into four groups. The best two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs, while the bottom two will be eliminated. All matches of this stage will be held in a best-of-five format (BO5).The playoffs will be played on November 8 and 9, 2025. Eight teams from the Group Stage will compete in a double-elimination bracket. The Grand Finals will be a Bo7 series, while the remaining games will be Bo5s.Qualified teams for COD Mobile World Championship 2025Wolves (China)Qing Jiu Club (China)Stand Point Gaming (China)TLE Esports (North America)UnMythic Dream (North America)XTREM PE (North America)Galorys (Brazil)Amigos Gaming (Brazil)Street Gaming (Brazil)GodLike (India)S8UL (India)Exclusive (Europe)B34R CL4N (Africa)Elevate (Garena)Stalwart Esports (Garena)Diavolos (Japan)Prize pool distributionFirst place - $350,000Second place - $135,000Third place - $80,000Fourth place - $55,000Fifth place - $42,500Sixth place - $42,500Seventh place - $24,500Eighth place - $24,500Ninth place - $17,00010th place - $17,00011th place - $17,00012th place - $17,00013th place - $7,25014th place - $7,25015th place - $7,25016th place - $7,250Three teams from China have qualified for the event as a result of their Championship Points. Wolves held the top position in the points table. The team has performed well in their past few years, even winning the COD Mobile World Championship 2023. Qing Jiu Club and Stand Point Gaming from China have also secured their spots in the tournament.Team GodLike and S8UL from India secured their seats in the World Championship. Defending champions Elevate from the Philippines has grabbed their place in the event. The team will hope to defend its title. Stalwart from the Philippines has also made it to the tournament.Galorys, Amigos Gaming, and Street Gaming from Latin America have qualified for the World Championship. TLE, UnMythic, and XTREM from North America have entered the contest. Exclusive from Europe and B3AR Cl4N from Africa also earned their seats in the event. Diavolos will represent Japan in the COD Mobile championship.