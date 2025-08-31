GodLike and S8UL qualify for COD Mobile World Championship 2025 Poland

GodLike Esports became the winners of the COD Mobile World Championship 2025 India Stage 4. The Learn-led squad defeated S8UL in the Grand Finals and maintained its dominance in the regional events. However, both teams have secured spots in the World Championship Finals, which will be played from November 7 to 9, 2025, in Katowice, Poland.The Championship Finals will feature a total of 16 top-tier teams from around the world. These squads will fight for the prestigious trophy and a huge prize pool of $850,000. So far, nine teams have qualified for the event.GodLike and S8UL performances in COD Mobile WC 2025 India Stage 4 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Stage 4 COD Mobile WC Group Stage was played between eight teams on August 9 and 10, 2025. The top two teams from each group qualified for the Playoffs, while the remaining four were eliminated from the competition. S8UL and GodLike delivered strong performances in this phase.The Stage 4 Playoffs were held on August 30 and 31, 2025, where a total of four teams contested for two spots in the World Championship 2025. The stage was held online in a double-elimination bracket format. It was broadcast live on the COD Mobile Esports YouTube channel.GodLike Esports kept up its supremacy and defeated Team2Pound in its first encounter by a scoreline of 3-0. The club then faced S8UL in the Upper Bracket Finals, where it maintained its rhythm and won its second consecutive match by a 3-0 scoreline. With this win, the team advanced to the Grand Final.S8UL Esports also had a decent start to the Playoffs, hammering Team Felines in its first game by a score of 3-0. However, the squad then lost its momentum and succumbed to GodLike in its second match, falling to the Lower Bracket Final. Eventually, the lineup bounced back and outplayed Time2Pound in its LB Final encounter.World Championship 2025 Stage 4 India Playoffs results (Image via YouTube/Call of Duty Mobile Esports)GodLike and S8UL once again met and fought against each other in the Grand Final, where the former maintained its pace and emerged victorious. The team won two consecutive rounds of the match but lost the third round. It then clinched the fourth round and became the winner of Stage 4 by a scoreline of 4-1.Both GodLike and S8UL will represent India at the COD Mobile World Championship 2025. The tournament will be played in two phases: Group Stage and Playoffs. 16 teams will first fight in the Group Stage on November 7, 2025. The top eight teams will reach the Playoffs, which will take place on November 8 and 9, 2025.