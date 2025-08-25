India’s GodLike Esports qualifies for COD Mobile Major 2025 Playoffs

GodLike Esports from India has secured a spot in the COD Mobile Major 2025 Playoffs. Six teams from the previous stages have made it to the Playoffs, and five are from China. It will be played offline from September 10 to 14 in Taicang City Gymnasium, Jiangsu, China. The top four teams have been seeded into the Upper Bracket Semifinals of the Playoffs, and two teams have been placed into the Lower Bracket Semifinals. GodLike has been seeded into the Lower Bracket, so each match will be crucial for the Indian squad. The COD Mobile Major 2025 was held on July 17 with 13 teams, including eight from China, three from India, and two from Japan, all of whom competed for the prize pool of $307,000. Seven teams were eliminated during the previous stages, including S8UL and XLR8 from India.Qualified teams for COD Mobile Major 2025 PlayoffsWolves (China)Stand Point Gaming (China)Qing Jiu Club (China)OUG (China)GodLike (India)XROCK (China)GodLike Esports made a decent start to the tournament, with a nice run in Stage 1, but fumbled in Stage 2. They improved their performances in Stage 3 and won all five of their matches, hammering WL Esports to reach the Playoffs.GodLike features some top-tier players like Abh1z, SkullG, Learn, and Prevail. They added Viper and Warden to the squad in March this year. The team was third in the China Masters 2025 Season 9. The squad will aim to perform well in the Playoffs and win the COD Mobile Major 2025 title.Wolves from China had an astonishing run in the initial stages of the event. The team features experienced athletes like Zia, Peggya, Rise, Sounds, and Wind. These players have shown their abilities in the past few years. The club was the winner of the China Masters 2025 Season 9. Qing Jiu Club also performed well in the previous stages of the COD Mobile Major, and they were second in the China Masters 2025 Season 9. They will be one of the top lineups to watch out for in the Playoffs. Stand Point Gaming and OUG had a good run in the previous stage of the COD Mobile Major. XROCK struggled in the initial stages but bounced back in the Stage 3 Bracket Decider and beat All Gamers to qualify for the Playoffs.