COD Mobile World Championship regional playoffs for India: Teams, dates, prizepool and more

The fourth stage, i.e., the regional playoffs of the COD Mobile World Championship 2022 is about to start in a few days. It will be hosted by Activision in five regions, including India, Japan, North America, LATAM and Europe. Teams will fight in their regional playoffs for the World Championship Finals slots.

Activision has allocated $2 million in the prize pool for COD Mobile WC 2022. The event features a total of five stages, of which the third stage concluded on July 3 in all competitive regions. The top eight teams from Stage 3 have qualified for their regional playoffs.

COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 4 regions and schedule

These regions can witness stage 4 at these timings:

India (August 13 - 14 7:30 UTC, 13:00 IST) Latin America (August 13 -14 15:00 UTC, 10:00 CDT) Japan (August 20 - 21 6:00 UTC, 15:00 JST) Europe (August 20 - 21 13:00 UTC, 14:00 BST) North America (August 27 - 28 17:00 UTC, 10:00 PST)

Format of Stage 4

The phase will be played in two days in which the first will follow a Swiss-style group stage format, with the top four moving to the next day.

The second day will have a double-elimination format in which the top four teams will fight for the Stage 5 slots. The top two sides from India will advance to the fifth stage, where they will meet the best 14 teams from different regions.

Qualified teams for Stage 4: India

The stage will be held on August 13 and 14, featuring a total of eight teams. GodLike was crowned champion of Stage 3 and will also be one of the top competitors at this stage:

GodLike Team Vitality Enigma Gaming Revenant Esports i2kEliteX Fenirxrebirth RDX Nirvana Esports

Prize Pool distribution for Stage 4: India

The playoffs boasts a prize pool of $75,000 in which the winners and the runners-up will receive $30,000 and $15,000 in prize money. Apart from the prize money, both teams will secure their berths in the COD Mobile World Championship finals.

The third and fourth placed sides will get $12,500 and $10,000, while those at fifth and sixth will be awarded $2500 each. The bottom two teams will get $1250 each.

COD Mobile World Championship Finals slots

The top 16 teams from around the globe will qualify for Stage 5, which will be a LAN event later this year. Here's the slot distribution for Stage 5:

Japan - 1 team

India - 2 teams

China - 2 teams

Southeast Asia - 2 teams

Latin America - 3 teams

North America - 3 teams

Europe - 3 teams

Stage 4 dates: August 13th-28th

Stage 5 dates: December 9th-11th



More stage 5 news to come

Teams from China and Southeast Asia (known as the Garena region) will qualify through their regional events.

