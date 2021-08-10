COD Mobile World Championship: When and where to watch Stage 4 Regional Playoffs?

Activision has finally announced the timings for the COD Mobile World Championship Stage 4. With Stage 3 of the tournament done and dusted, all regions have their top eight teams who will be competing in the upcoming regional playoffs to qualify for the LAN event and a shot at the title of world champion.

Fans are excited to see their favorite teams compete against the best in their region and emerge victorious. Fortunately, all the matches of the COD Mobile WC Stage 4 will be streamed on the official social media channels of Call of Duty: Mobile.

To ensure they don't miss out on watching their favorite teams go head to head with their competitors in high-stakes, heated matches, fans have been frantically waiting for details about the COD Mobile WC Stage 4. Activision has finally cut that wait short by announcing the same.

Regional timings and other details for the COD Mobile WC Stage 4

Five major regions are competing in the mega event, namely South Asia & Middle East (SAME), Latin America (LATAM), Japan (JP), North America (NA), and Europe (EU).

South Asia & Middle East (August 21 to August 22)

SAME is the first region to go up, with the CODM WC Stage 4 starting at 12.30 am PT on August 21 and ending on August 22.

For South Asian fans, the official live stream will start at 1 pm IST. The timing for fans in the Middle East is 11.30 am UAE time, or 10.30 am Saudi Arabia time.

Japan (August 27 to August 29)

The next region to start its playoff matches will be Japan, with the COD Mobile WC Stage 4 at 11 pm PT/3 pm JST on August 27 and ending on August 29.

Latin America (August 28 to August 29)

Latin America plays its Stage 4 matches starting 8 am PT/12 noon Brazil time on August 28.

North America (September 4 to September 5)

The top eight North American teams will start their fight for the title on September 4 at 10 am PT.

Europe (September 18 to September 19)

September 18th to September 19th is the dedicated time period for European teams to play their COD Mobile World Championship Stage 4 matches, starting at 7 am PT or 4 pm CEST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer